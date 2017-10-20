Triple "winner" at the German Design Award 2018

ID: 564540

(PresseBox) - The results of the German Design Award 2018 are available and LED Linear is among the winners even three times - with VESTA, LYRA and XOOTOO. The three luminaires were honored with the coveted "Winner" award.



The VESTA is a linear LED luminaire that has been designed for use on cabinets and provides high quality light on work surfaces.



LYRA: Elegant and reduced shape combined with high-quality optics. The round, stylish aluminum profile of LYRA has a diameter of only 20 mm.



XOOTOO, the small linear LED luminaire with dimensions of 25 x 38 mm provides a direct/indirect light emission characteristic. Available as pendant version, it is suitable as decorative lighting in residential areas, hotels and reception areas.



A great success for LED Linear, because the German Design Award is the top international prize of the German Design Council. Its goal: to discover, present and honor unique design trends. Therefore, every year, top-quality entries from product and communication design are rewarded, all of which are in their own way ground-breaking in the international design landscape. Launched in 2012, the German Design Award is one of the most well respected design competitions in the world and is held in high regard well beyond professional circles.



The competition sets the highest standards when it comes to selecting the prize-winners: in the nomination process, panels of experts from the German Design Council invite only those products and communication design services to participate in the competition that demonstrably set themselves apart from their competitors thanks to their design quality. All awards are determined during a two-day jury session.



Since its premiere in 2012, the German Design Award has grown rapidly: At the time, approximately 1,500 entries were presented to the jury. This year there were more than 5,000 entries, 49% of them in the area Excellent Product Design and 51% in the area Excellent Communications Design. 758 entries come from abroad.







