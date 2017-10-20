LIG Assets, Inc. Attends METALCON 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Submits Multiple Steel Framing Project Bids

(firmenpresse) - NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/17 -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today that Chris Cathey, President, and other senior management of LIGA's new wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., (LIGD) a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella, is currently attending the annual METALCON 2017 convention held this year on October 18th through the 20th at the Las Vegas Convention Center in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada to network with builders, developers and manufacturers from around the world and to submit additional bids for the Company's steel framing and manufacturing division.



LIG Developments president Chris Cathey states, "The response from other attendees to LIG Assets and Robert Plarr's exclusive disaster resistant and fully sustainable homes with our steel framing structures far exceeded even our highest expectations for attending the event -- of all the manufacturers, builders and developers present, literally from around the world, we were the only company featuring fully sustainable disaster resistant homes and structures." Cathey continued, "Due to the overwhelming interest in our products and systems our team is currently submitting several project bids while we are still at the convention with requests for additional bids and information that we will be submitting in the very near future."



LIGA's unique homes and commercial developments utilize specially designed and manufactured recycled "element resistant" steel framing, in addition to toxic free magnesium oxide building materials and panels that are 100% mold, fungus, termite and rot resistant and fire resistant against temperatures up to 3500 degrees Fahrenheit as well as Plarr's exclusive "maximum rated" R-60 insulation -- combining to create disaster resistant materials and structures that can withstand up to a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and sustained gale force winds up to 175 MPH while negating damage caused by rain and flood exposure. With the addition of Plarr's green and renewable systems and products, LIGA is now capable of providing affordable, fully sustainable and disaster resistant living environments -- LIGA is at the forefront of this new and improved direction for the green, sustainable and construction sectors, and LIGA is ready to provide these materials and structures where they are currently and desperately needed the most; in the states of Texas, Florida and soon California. LIGA looks forward to working very closely with local, state, federal and disaster relief agencies to provide materials and structures that negate the damaging effects caused by natural disasters as the rebuilding process begins in those states recently affected by them.





LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable and disaster resistant homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA."



For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company's website at -- also follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.



