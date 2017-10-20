FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/17 -- (TSX: FUD)(TSX: FUD.A)(TSX: FDE)(TSX: FDE.A)(TSX: FSL)(TSX: FSL.A)(TSX: EUR)(TSX: EUR.A)(TSX: FSD)(TSX: FSD.A)(TSX: ETP)(TSX: ETP.A)(TSX: FTB)
FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending October 31, 2017.
The cash distributions are payable on November 7, 2017 to Unitholders of record on October 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of October 30, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
Contacts:
FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552
More information:http://www.ftportfolios.com/Keywords (optional):
:ft-portfolios-canada-co-and-first-trust-alphadex-tm-u-s-dividend-etf-cad
, hedged-and-first-trust-alphadex-tm-emerging-market-dividend-etf-cad
, hedged-and-first-trust-senior-loan-etf-cad
, hedged-and-first-trust-alphadex-tm-european-dividend-index-e
, Company information / Profile:PressRelease by FT Portfolios Canada Co. and First Trust AlphaDEX(TM) U.S. Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) and First Trust
submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 20.10.2017 - 13:59 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 564556
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 55
mal aufgerufen.
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen