FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/17 -- (TSX: FUD)(TSX: FUD.A)(TSX: FDE)(TSX: FDE.A)(TSX: FSL)(TSX: FSL.A)(TSX: EUR)(TSX: EUR.A)(TSX: FSD)(TSX: FSD.A)(TSX: ETP)(TSX: ETP.A)(TSX: FTB)

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the "ETFS") listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending October 31, 2017.

The cash distributions are payable on November 7, 2017 to Unitholders of record on October 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of October 30, 2017. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:





