Business News

Pilatus Bank believes that a disruptive fintech product and personalized customer care is the only winning combination in the race for the Mass Affluent customer

ID: 564558

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





LONDON, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Affluent segment makes up

15% of the population in the UK and yet they hold close to 45% of the total

wealth. Brands in marketing and financial services have in recent times begun to

target the relatively untapped potential of the Mass Affluent. Hamidreza

Ghanbari, CEO of Pilatus Bank, explains what signifies and motivates this

sought-after customer base, and why private banks should extend their high-end

services to this rapidly expanding segment of the market.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf0aaaac-ccf5-4d15-bd2f-

47850829dfc4



Despite being a highly-valued segment of the market, the Mass Affluent customer

has long been underserved in the financial services industry. The ultra-rich

clientele has historically taken precedence, but financial institutions are now

competing over how to seize this rapidly expanding customer base. Hamidreza

Ghanbari of Pilatus Bank believes that this race only can be won by institutions

that fully understand the attributes and motivations of the Mass Affluent

customer.



Ghanbari states, "The Mass Affluent is a smart, driven, and tech-savvy group who

value personalized and tailored products. They demand quality service from

service providers, and they want quality products with lasting benefits.

Fundamentally, they are the money makers who can accelerate the market's

movement toward product adaptation. Therefore, they are an important target for

suppliers of luxury products and services, and that includes financial

institutions trying to satisfy their financial objectives."



Hamidreza Ghanbari of Pilatus Bank believes that relying on artificial

intelligence and automated services alone to satisfy the demands of the Mass

Affluent is naive. The CEO of Pilatus Bank expands, "55% of affluent consumers



use their phone as a mobile payment device, which suggests that this tech-savvy

group demands quick and seamless solutions. But being a group who demands

tailored customer care, one should also assume that they would value individual

attention for their more complex banking needs." Having a dedicated relationship

manager can certainly help customers achieve their financial objectives. Combine

that with a disruptive technology and you have potentially won the race to seize

the Mass Affluent.



Ghanbari of Pilatus Bank expands, "The latest innovation from Pilatus Bank

combines convenience with high customer service. What we offer is a truly unique

technology platform which connects the clients of our bank directly with their

dedicated relationship manager and senior staff." Pilatus Bank has developed a

banking app which allows their clients to communicate with a relationship

manager via the latest digital technology whilst still honoring the human

interaction. Ghanbari concludes, "Functioning as a 'branch in your pocket', our

banking app is going to revolutionize the private banking space. Targeting the

Mass-Affluent as the early adopters is a natural choice whereby they are tech-

savvy, well informed and communication is extremely important to them."



About Pilatus Bank



Pilatus Bank is a leading European bank that specialises in providing private

and commercial banking services to high net-worth and affluent individuals.

Pilatus Bank, located on 4 Old Park Lane, W1K 1QW in London, is mainly focused

on offering its private banking services through its proprietary technology

platform in order to make private banking more accessible and scalable. The

Bank's simple and convenient solution has been a hallmark of transformation and

quality of service.



Hanna Olofsson

Pilatus Bank

+44 (0)330 3636360









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Pilatus Bank PLC via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Pilatus Bank PLC