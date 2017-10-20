Business News

NNIT A/S: 8/2017 NNIT settles an arbitration with a public customer and changes outlook for 2017

Company announcement 8/2017

Søborg/Copenhagen, October 20, 2017





NNIT settles an arbitration with a public customer and changes outlook for 2017



NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy announces

that it has settled an arbitration with a public customer.



The arbitration was initiated before NNIT's IPO in 2015 and is described in the

IPO prospectus.



As a consequence of the settlement, NNIT makes a one-time revenue reversal of

DKK 33 million impacting operating profit negatively by DKK 33m.



As a result, NNIT changes outlook for 2017:

* Expected revenue growth is narrowed to 4-6% in constant currencies

(previously 4-8%). Expected organic growth is narrowed to 1-3% (previously

1-5%). The impact of the settlement on revenue growth is approximately 1pp

* Expected operating profit margin is lowered to around 9% (previously around

10%) due to the settlement. The underlying operating profit margin excluding

the settlement is maintained to be around 10% in constant currencies



The settlement does not have any impact on NNIT's long-term targets.



A detailed description of the arbitration was disclosed in the 2015 IPO

Prospectus as well as in the annual reports for 2015 and 2016, which can be

found at www.nnit.com/pages/investor.aspx.







Contacts for further information

Investor contacts:

Jesper Wagener, Head of Investor Relations: +45 3075 5392, jvwa(at)nnit.com



Media contacts:

Rikke Dalager, Head of Communications: +45 3077 8080, rida(at)nnit.com



About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies.

NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers,

primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to

customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of June



30, 2017, NNIT A/S had 2,965 employees. For more information please visit

www.nnit.com.







NNIT settles an arbitration and changes outlook for 2017:

http://hugin.info/163771/R/2137933/821228.pdf







