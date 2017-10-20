Business News

AAM to Webcast and Teleconference Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 3

DETROIT, October 20, 2017 - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM),

(NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2017 financial

results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November

3, 2017. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the

market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.



To participate by phone, please dial:



(855) 681-2072 from the United States

(973) 200-3383 from outside the United States



Callers should ask to be connected to the American Axle & Manufacturing earnings

conference call.



To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the

call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on

November 3, 2017 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10, 2017. To listen to the

replay please dial:



(855) 859-2056 from the United States

(404) 537-3406 from outside the United States



When prompted, callers should enter conference reservation number 87956026. The

briefing audio will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.



About AAM

AAM is a premier, global leader in design, engineering, validation and

manufacturing of driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting technologies

for automotive, commercial and industrial markets.



Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at more than

90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional

platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology

leadership. To learn more, visit www.aam.com.







For more information:





Investor Contact Media Contact

Jason P. Parsons Christopher M. Son

Director, Investor Relations Executive Director, Marketing & Communications



(313) 758-2404 (313) 758-4814

jason.parsons(at)aam.com chris.son(at)aam.com













