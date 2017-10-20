AAM to Webcast and Teleconference Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 3

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DETROIT, October 20, 2017 - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM),
(NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2017 financial
results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November
3, 2017. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the
market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.
To participate by phone, please dial:
(855) 681-2072 from the United States
(973) 200-3383 from outside the United States
Callers should ask to be connected to the American Axle & Manufacturing earnings
conference call.
To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the
call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on
November 3, 2017 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10, 2017. To listen to the
replay please dial:
(855) 859-2056 from the United States
(404) 537-3406 from outside the United States
When prompted, callers should enter conference reservation number 87956026. The
briefing audio will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.
About AAM
AAM is a premier, global leader in design, engineering, validation and
manufacturing of driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting technologies
for automotive, commercial and industrial markets.
Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at more than
90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional
platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology
leadership. To learn more, visit www.aam.com.
For more information:
Investor Contact Media Contact
Jason P. Parsons Christopher M. Son
Director, Investor Relations Executive Director, Marketing & Communications
More information:
(313) 758-2404 (313) 758-4814
jason.parsons(at)aam.com chris.son(at)aam.com
