XPO Logistics Awarded Logistics Company of the Year in Italy for Innovation and Safety

MILAN, ITALY - October 20, 2017 - XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of
transport and logistics solutions, has been named Logistics Company of the Year
by Assologistica, the premier association for third-party logistics providers in
Italy, its training branch Assologistica Cultura e Formazione, and Euromerci
magazine. XPO's winning entry was an innovative forklift fleet management
project implemented at its Pontenure warehouse.
The Pontenure goals were to streamline the operation of 100 forklifts serving
the 90,000-square-meter warehouse and increase the safety performance of over
300 forklift operators. In the 12 months following XPO's introduction of remote
fleet management, the solution has improved accident prevention, productivity
and job quality, and reduced CO2 emissions.
XPO utilizes technology that captures data on forklift hours of use, recharging,
transit times and lifting. In addition, the software determines optimal
scheduling and tracks safety-related incidents, with automatic alerts sent to
supervisors in the event of a collision. The implementation of a smart charging
system has extended battery life and minimized disruptions to operations.
Richard Cawston, managing director-supply chain, XPO Logistics Europe, said,
"We're proud that our Italian team's advanced forklift management solution has
been recognized for innovation and safety. We'll continue to deliver superior
value to our customers with cutting-edge solutions for supply chain operations."
