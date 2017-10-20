Business News

XPO Logistics Awarded Logistics Company of the Year in Italy for Innovation and Safety

MILAN, ITALY - October 20, 2017 - XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of

transport and logistics solutions, has been named Logistics Company of the Year

by Assologistica, the premier association for third-party logistics providers in

Italy, its training branch Assologistica Cultura e Formazione, and Euromerci

magazine. XPO's winning entry was an innovative forklift fleet management

project implemented at its Pontenure warehouse.



The Pontenure goals were to streamline the operation of 100 forklifts serving

the 90,000-square-meter warehouse and increase the safety performance of over

300 forklift operators. In the 12 months following XPO's introduction of remote

fleet management, the solution has improved accident prevention, productivity

and job quality, and reduced CO2 emissions.



XPO utilizes technology that captures data on forklift hours of use, recharging,

transit times and lifting. In addition, the software determines optimal

scheduling and tracks safety-related incidents, with automatic alerts sent to

supervisors in the event of a collision. The implementation of a smart charging

system has extended battery life and minimized disruptions to operations.



Richard Cawston, managing director-supply chain, XPO Logistics Europe, said,

"We're proud that our Italian team's advanced forklift management solution has

been recognized for innovation and safety. We'll continue to deliver superior

value to our customers with cutting-edge solutions for supply chain operations."



About XPO Logistics



XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of

cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the

world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology

and physical assets in 31 countries, with over 90,000 employees and 1,435



locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their

goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two

reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its

business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.

XPO's European headquarters is in Lyon, France and its corporate headquarters is

in Greenwich, Conn., USA. www.xpo.com.



Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz(at)xpo.com









