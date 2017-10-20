Business News

Hubbell Incorporated Declares 10% Dividend Increase and New Share Repurchase Program

SHELTON, CT. (October 20, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated

(NYSE: HUBB) today declared a 10% increase in the common stock dividend rate.

The new annual payment of $3.08 per share, or $0.77 per quarter, compares to the

former rate of $2.80 or $0.70 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December

15, 2017 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2017.



Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase

authorization of up to $400 million. This new program is set to expire in

October 2020.



Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and

electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential

construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2016 revenues of $3.5

billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United

States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton,

CT.



Contact: Steve Beers

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484

