Hubbell Incorporated Declares 10% Dividend Increase and New Share Repurchase Program

SHELTON, CT. (October 20, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated
(NYSE: HUBB) today declared a 10% increase in the common stock dividend rate.
The new annual payment of $3.08 per share, or $0.77 per quarter, compares to the
former rate of $2.80 or $0.70 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December
15, 2017 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2017.

Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase
authorization of up to $400 million. This new program is set to expire in
October 2020.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and
electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential
construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2016 revenues of $3.5
billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United
States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton,
CT.

