CrossAmerica Partners LP: to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Results on November 7

CrossAmerica Partners to Announce
Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Results on November 7
ALLENTOWN, PA, October 20, 2017 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today
announced that it will release its third quarter 2017 results after the market
closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. In conjunction with the news release,
management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, at 9:00 a.m.
Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).
The conference call numbers are 800-774-6070 or 630-691-2753 and the passcode
for both is 5854571#. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the
related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial
measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will
be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica
website (www.crossamericapartners.com). To listen to the audio webcast, go to
http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-
presentations/page.aspx?id=1107.
After the live conference call, a replay will be available for a period of
thirty days. The replay numbers are 888-843-7419 or 630-652-3042 and the
passcode for both is 5854571#. An archive of the webcast will be available on
the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at
http://www.crossamericapartners.com/investors/webcasts-
presentations/page.aspx?id=1107 within 24 hours after the call for a period of
sixty days.
About CrossAmerica Partners LP
CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels and
owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor
fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a
distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United
More information:
States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,200 locations and owns or leases
approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 29 states, the
Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands,
including ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Equilon, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo,
Marathon and Phillips 66. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's
largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for
additional brands. For additional information, please visit
www.crossamericapartners.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Randy Palmer, 210-692-2160
Media:
Lisa Koenig, 210-692-2659
