Ramco Systems sets up subsidiary in Indonesia

(firmenpresse) - To address growing momentum in Asia; Subsidiary is the Sixth in Asia and 24th office globally



Jakarta, INDONESIA / Chennai, INDIA  October 20, 2017  Ramco Systems, leading enterprise software provider on Cloud and Mobile, today announced that it has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Indonesia under the name PT Ramco Systems Indonesia.



As the largest economy in ASEAN, Indonesia has been witnessing good adoption of digital technologies in the enterprise front. According to a recent report, Indonesia is expected to see buoyant demand for enterprise solutions driven by improved infrastructure, stable and growing economy and employable IT workforce. PT Ramco Systems Indonesia will be Ramcos sixth subsidiary in Asia and 24th office, globally. The new office will employ local staff and focus on bringing cloud-based technology to transform Indonesian enterprises in the area of HR, Payroll and Logistics ERP.



Commenting on the expansion, Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, As one of the fastest growing regions for Ramco, Asia has expanded its footprint into newer markets and strengthened partner ecosystem, substantially. Very few global cloud enterprise software companies can boast of a coverage as wide as us, in the region. Our thrust is to bring the best of Innovation, technology and global best practices and combine it with regional nuances to address the business needs in the region. We look forward to becoming, Indonesias most trusted cloud enterprise software provider.



With Singapore as the regional headquarters, and offices in China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Philippines, Ramco Systems in Asia has seen a steady growth for its product offerings  Logistics ERP, HCM and Aviation MRO. For the year ended March 31, 2017, Asia Pacific (including ANZ) contributed 31% to the overall revenue. The company has an Innovation Lab in Singapore funded by the Singapore Government with anchor partner Air France Industries & KLM Engineering (AFIKLM).





Ramco recently became the only APAC vendor to be recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM and Forrester Wave for SaaS HRMS. With innovative concepts of Haptic Design, Context-sensitive Pop-ups, Facial Recognition based Attendance and Chatbots to carry out self-service, Ramco has been setting the benchmark for Innovation in the HR & Payroll segment. With Payroll compliance across 40+ countries covering ANZ, Asia (including Japan & China), Middle-East & Africa, Ramcos Global Payroll is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Bahasa, Thai, Malay, and Arabic among others.



Ramco Logistics Software is an integrated Cloud-based platform for Third Party Logistics, Freight Forwarders, and Parcel/ Courier service providers seeking a high-performance logistics software. An Integrated end-to-end solution that can link every stage of a logistics chain and bring all the functionalities under a single technology platform, which is flexible, scalable, cognitive, and ready to adapt to change is helping the solution attract customers, worldwide.





