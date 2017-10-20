SICO goes from strength to strength in the GCC region

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/17 -- The GCC has become one of the most competitive business destinations of recent.



Banks and financial institutions there are constantly strengthening their offerings, and it has never been more important for industry players to innovate.



One organisation that has successfully stayed ahead of the curve is SICO BSC, which was established in 1995 and is currently listed on the Bahrain Bourse.



SICO offers a huge range of investment banking solutions, including brokerage, market making, equity and fixed income asset management - among other areas.



Over the years, its dynamic approach has not gone unnoticed by experts across the world.



For its work, SICO has been bestowed not one, but four awards from World Finance magazine.



Last year, SICO Funds Services Company BSC, a subsidiary of SICO, was named as Best Custodian for its noteworthy work in Bahrain.



In 2017, parent company SICO has been awarded three titles of:



The company, headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, was noted especially for its strong customer services - and prudent, professional manner.



SICO is also constant in its determination to create new products and services, inspiring others along the way. It continues to progress and develop in this way, while remaining committed to the highest ethical and professional standards in its operations.



With this latest set of awards, the financial sector can look forward to even greater things from this organisation.



To see a full list of this year's winners, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available in print, online and on tablet now.







