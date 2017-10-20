/ Aircraft

Media Advisory: Bombardier to host dignitaries in Mirabel for meeting with employees

ID: 564572

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/17 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) announced today that Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, Airbus' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomas Enders and Bombardier's President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare will be visiting Bombardier's Mirabel facility and meeting with employees on Friday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET).

Dignitaries will address employees and discuss the new C Series partnership between Airbus and Bombardier.

Media representatives should be on site by 1:45 p.m. at the latest in order to attend the event.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.



Contacts:
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor,
Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481

Nathalie Siphengphet
Senior Advisor
Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft
+438 995 4189



More information:
http://www.bombardier.com


Keywords (optional)::
bombardier-inc,

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
Bombardier Inc.

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Geomega Resources Inc.: Annual Meeting Results

submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 20.10.2017 - 15:04 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 564572
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 42 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from Bombardier Inc.





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z