Media Advisory: Bombardier to host dignitaries in Mirabel for meeting with employees

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/17 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) announced today that Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, Airbus' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomas Enders and Bombardier's President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare will be visiting Bombardier's Mirabel facility and meeting with employees on Friday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET).



Dignitaries will address employees and discuss the new C Series partnership between Airbus and Bombardier.



Media representatives should be on site by 1:45 p.m. at the latest in order to attend the event.



