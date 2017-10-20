Lifestyle & Leisure

Get The Best Boston MA Viscose & Silk Upholstery Cleaning Services and Fabric Protection

(firmenpresse) - New Dimension Cleaning and Protection, a professional fabric cleaning contractor based in Foxborough, Massachusetts, launched an updated range of upholstery cleaning and protection services for clients in the Boston area. The company uses a 12-step cleaning process to ensure high-quality cleaning for all types of upholstery. [Learn about their 12 step upholstery cleaning here.](https://youtu.be/OIlWRndM_gI)



More information can be found at [http://mypureprotection.com/upholstery-cleaning-ma](http://www.mypureprotection.com/upholstery-cleaning-ma).



Professional upholstery cleaning services are essential for homeowners looking to protect their fabrics from stains, dirt and other damaging factors. Especially with sensitive fabrics such as Viscose (Rayon) and silk, working with a professional cleaner is often the only way to avoid deteriorating the upholstery.



New Dimension Cleaning and Protection is a Boston area company specializing in professional fabric cleaning and protection. To respond to the latest industry developments, the company has recently updated its upholstery cleaning services, using an innovative approach to ensure effective fabric cleaning and protection.



The company works with licensed and certified cleaning experts, offering Boston homeowners access to full-service upholstery cleaning solutions, including stain, dirt and soil removal, fabric grooming, freshening, protection and many others. [An example of fabric protection.](https://youtu.be/oe7zjAQTbGA)



Part of the new service update is the implementation of a 12-step approach to any upholstery cleaning project. The process begins with a thorough inspection to determine the exact type of fabric and analyze any potential issues, including potential permanent stains. The fabric is then vacuumed, treated with the appropriate solutions, and groomed to loosen the soil.



The soil extraction process is undertaken with a controlled rinse to prevent fabric damage, and the upholstery is then Ph-neutralized to maintain a soft feel. Post-grooming, speed drying and post-procedure inspections are also provided to ensure that the upholstery is ready as soon as possible.





New Dimension Cleaning and Protection has more than 25 years of experience serving clients in the Boston area, being recognized as a leader in the fabric cleaning industry.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

