UPDATE - Aprimo Announces 2017 APEX Award Winners at its Annual Sync Conference

ID: 564577

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/17 -- , a global leader in enterprise marketing operations technology, has announced the winners of its 2017 APEX [APrimo EXcellence] Awards, which recognize pioneering organizations that are driving the implementation of digital marketing solutions and demonstrating tangible ROI that Aprimo helps deliver.



Presented at its annual Sync events in Amsterdam on September 12-13 and Chicago on September 19-20, Aprimo announced the APEX Award winners among hundreds of high-performing customers and service partners that use Aprimo's performance driven solutions.



"We are on the cusp of a revolution in digital marketing where the marketing operations managers can create major efficiencies and a real competitive advantage in their core operations. This is what the Aprimo Excellence Awards celebrate," said John Stammen, Aprimo CEO. "We see organizations of different sizes and scales in many different market sectors creating efficiencies, reducing cost and ensuring compliance in ways that recently were just dreams but can be achieved with Aprimo. I see the APEX Awards helping spotlight the incredible potential that Aprimo offers to companies worldwide."



The winners, selected based on the following six categories, were as follows:



won for its work in the management of marketing content production, creative and regulatory review, storage and expiration management. TD Ameritrade uses a combination of and solution to manage more than 12,000 created assets each year.



won for the creation of a system of record that produces key performance indicators inclusive of a global marketing calendar providing the visibility on all marketing projects and reporting for a community of nearly 1000 marketers within their organization. Through the use of Aprimo's Marketing Operations Hub, AT&T eliminated duplicate systems which reduced millions in costs, while project cycle times reduced from two weeks to just two hours, thereby increasing marketing output by 25 percent.





was selected for this award by creatively solving role assignment and FINRA compliance challenges using intelligent marketing workflows that leveraged Aprimo's SaaS version of its category-leading Marketing Productivity technology.



and jointly won Aprimo's Content Award. Pittsburgh-based sporting goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods has created a Smart Content Hub using Aprimo's DAM solution for asset management.



With Aprimo's help, Philips has activated a Digital Transformation program -- Digital(at)Scale -- to address its changing content needs. With 15,000 registered users and 300,000 digital assets, the new platform eliminates resource waste and content duplication to reduce cost and ensure customers receive the correct message at the right time.



was selected as the Aprimo Alliance Partner of the Year for providing operational excellence, increasing business insights and improving client's own customers' experience through top notch professional services. Delaware's methodology (Think/Plan/Act) was developed to support and identify the potential value of an Aprimo DAM solution into a client's organization. The company's unique ability to integrate brand and product content with advanced taxonomy has helped to provide a seamless user experience that greatly enhances the technology to the customer.



"Receiving this award is truly a recognition of the journey we have had with ADAM. Our partnership with ADAM began as two companies whose offices were five minutes apart, but our relationship together hasn't only been built on close geographical proximity," said Bart Van Kerkhoven of Delaware Digital. "When we started with ADAM about seven years ago we were working together for a single project. Today, with the help of ADAM and now Aprimo's support, that project has evolved into a digital practice with global reach. It's been a wonderful journey and we look forward to working many more years together."



was recognized for the MVP (Most Valuable Peer) award. This award is based on enrollment in Aprimo's and an individual who has achieved the Aprimo Advantage by championing innovation within their teams. Nicole accepted this award for realizing a significant year over year increase in marketing projects, while decreasing rework and shortening cycle time utilizing Aprimo's Marketing Productivity capabilities.



View full winner and nomination details at .



Aprimo's performance driven Marketing Operations and Digital Asset Management technology gives marketers the advantage to govern and grow their brand. Aprimo delivers the advantage with its innovative Marketing Operations Hub. We allow marketers to manage budgets, data, people, and content throughout the ideation, workflow and campaign delivery of the brand experience while maximizing provable ROI. For more information visit .



Copyright 2017 Aprimo LLC. All rights reserved.







Shelby Pritchett



313-486-0664





more PressReleases from Aprimo