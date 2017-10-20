Bottomline Technologies to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results On November 2, 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Who: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses pay and get paid.
Businesses and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international
payments, effective cash management tools, automated workflows for
payment processing and bill review and state-of-the-art fraud detection,
behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance. More than 10,000
corporations, financial institutions, and banks benefit from Bottomline
solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, we delight our
customers through offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia-
Pacific.
Announcement of
First Quarter
Fiscal 2018
What: Financial Results
When: On Thursday, November 2, 2017,
a press release summarizing the
company's financial results
will be issued at 4:00 p.m.
EDT. An investor conference
call will follow at 5:00 p.m.
Conference
Call
Details:
Dial-In Number:
U.S. (866)
254-5939
International
(612) 234-9960
A digital replay of the conference call will be available
from 7:00 p.m. on November 2, 2017 through midnight on
November 16, 2017. The replay can be accessed by dialing
U.S. (800) 475-6701 or International (320) 365-3844, Access
Code 432250. The conference call will also be available
live at www.bottomline.com. Following the call, a replay
will be available on the website and will remain accessible
for a period of 12 months.
Contact:
Rick Booth
Bottomline Technologies
603-501-6270
rbooth(at)bottomline.com
