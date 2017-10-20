Business News

Bottomline Technologies to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results On November 2, 2017

ID: 564579

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Who: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses pay and get paid.

Businesses and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international

payments, effective cash management tools, automated workflows for

payment processing and bill review and state-of-the-art fraud detection,

behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance. More than 10,000

corporations, financial institutions, and banks benefit from Bottomline

solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, we delight our

customers through offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia-

Pacific.







Announcement of

First Quarter

Fiscal 2018

What: Financial Results







When: On Thursday, November 2, 2017,

a press release summarizing the

company's financial results

will be issued at 4:00 p.m.

EDT. An investor conference

call will follow at 5:00 p.m.







Conference

Call

Details:







Dial-In Number:

U.S. (866)

254-5939



International

(612) 234-9960







A digital replay of the conference call will be available

from 7:00 p.m. on November 2, 2017 through midnight on

November 16, 2017. The replay can be accessed by dialing

U.S. (800) 475-6701 or International (320) 365-3844, Access

Code 432250. The conference call will also be available

live at www.bottomline.com. Following the call, a replay

will be available on the website and will remain accessible

for a period of 12 months.







Bottomline Technologies and

the BT logo are trademarks of



Bottomline Technologies (de),

Inc. which may be registered

in certain jurisdictions. All

other brand/product names may

be trademarks of their

respective owners.



Contact:

Rick Booth

Bottomline Technologies

603-501-6270

rbooth(at)bottomline.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Bottomline Technologies, Inc. via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Bottomline Technologies, Inc.