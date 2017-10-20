Nasdaq Welcomes RISE Education Cayman Ltd. (Nasdaq: REDU) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd.
(Nasdaq:REDU), a leader in China's junior English Language Training (ELT)
market, rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in
celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f59490cf-
9a81-4114-92a1-05edcb3f5694
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5692f99d-
9ed0-4be2-928d-9c94f4b152e8
RISE pioneered the "subject-based learning" teaching philosophy in China,
whereby various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science
and social science are used to teach English. RISE's course offerings use
interactive courseware to create an immersive English learning environment that
helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. In addition,
their curricula are designed to foster leadership and critical thinking skills
in students while developing their self-confidence and sense of independence.
"RISE developed an innovative and holistic approach to teaching English that is
increasingly attractive to Chinese parents who are looking for alternatives to
traditional ELT programs in China," said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq
Stock Exchange. "They are the innovators that are at the forefront of fostering
a global climate for the next generation of leaders, and we are proud to be
their partner during their journey as a public company."
The information contained above is provided for informational and educational
purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment
advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment
strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from
More information:
the company's public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq.
Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell
any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company.
Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future
performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or
implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should
undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before
investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange
technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its
diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and
execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that
provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets.
As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology
powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's
securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings
with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more,
visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.
NDAQG
MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:
Stephanie Lowenthal
(646) 441-5073
Stephanie.Lowenthal(at)nasdaq.com
Emily Pan(646)
441-5120
emily.pan(at)nasdaq.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nasdaq via GlobeNewswire