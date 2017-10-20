Business News

Nasdaq Welcomes RISE Education Cayman Ltd. (Nasdaq: REDU) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

ID: 564580

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd.

(Nasdaq:REDU), a leader in China's junior English Language Training (ELT)

market, rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in

celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f59490cf-

9a81-4114-92a1-05edcb3f5694



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5692f99d-

9ed0-4be2-928d-9c94f4b152e8



RISE pioneered the "subject-based learning" teaching philosophy in China,

whereby various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science

and social science are used to teach English. RISE's course offerings use

interactive courseware to create an immersive English learning environment that

helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. In addition,

their curricula are designed to foster leadership and critical thinking skills

in students while developing their self-confidence and sense of independence.



"RISE developed an innovative and holistic approach to teaching English that is

increasingly attractive to Chinese parents who are looking for alternatives to

traditional ELT programs in China," said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq

Stock Exchange. "They are the innovators that are at the forefront of fostering

a global climate for the next generation of leaders, and we are proud to be

their partner during their journey as a public company."



The information contained above is provided for informational and educational

purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment

advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment

strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from



the company's public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq.

Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell

any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company.

Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future

performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or

implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should

undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before

investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange

technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its

diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and

execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that

provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets.

As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology

powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's

securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings

with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more,

visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.



NDAQG



MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:

Stephanie Lowenthal

(646) 441-5073

Stephanie.Lowenthal(at)nasdaq.com

Emily Pan(646)

441-5120

emily.pan(at)nasdaq.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Nasdaq via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Nasdaq