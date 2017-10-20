Business News

Media Advisory: Bombardier to host dignitaries in Mirabel for meeting with employees

Media Advisory: Bombardier to host dignitaries in Mirabel for meeting with
employees
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 20, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX:
BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) announced today that Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, UK
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark,
Airbus' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomas Enders and Bombardier's President
and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare will be visiting Bombardier's
Mirabel facility and meeting with employees on Friday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m.,
Eastern Time (ET).

Dignitaries will address employees and discuss the new C Series partnership
between Airbus and Bombardier.


DATE:               Friday, October 20, 2017

TIME:               2:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET)

LOCATION:           13100 Henri-Fabre
                    Mirabel, Quebec
                    Canada J7N 3C6

Media representatives should be on site by 1:45 p.m. at the latest in order to
attend the event.
Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

Contacts:
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor,
Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481

Nathalie Siphengphet
Senior Advisor
Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft
+438 995 4189







More information:
http://www.bombardier.com

