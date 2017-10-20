Business News

Media Advisory: Bombardier to host dignitaries in Mirabel for meeting with employees

Media Advisory: Bombardier to host dignitaries in Mirabel for meeting with employees

employees

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 20, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX:

BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) announced today that Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, UK

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark,

Airbus' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomas Enders and Bombardier's President

and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare will be visiting Bombardier's

Mirabel facility and meeting with employees on Friday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m.,

Eastern Time (ET).



Dignitaries will address employees and discuss the new C Series partnership

between Airbus and Bombardier.





DATE: Friday, October 20, 2017



TIME: 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET)



LOCATION: 13100 Henri-Fabre

Mirabel, Quebec

Canada J7N 3C6



Media representatives should be on site by 1:45 p.m. at the latest in order to

attend the event.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.



Contacts:

Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor,

Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481



Nathalie Siphengphet

Senior Advisor

Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

+438 995 4189















