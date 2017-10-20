Business News

Kitron signs contract with Kongsberg Maritime

(2017-10-20) Kitron have signed a frame agreement with Kongsberg Maritime with a

potential value of NOK 200 million for the next five years. This expands the

cooperation with KONGSBERG.



Kitron will produce and deliver existing and future electronic modules and

products to Kongsberg Maritime and actively collaborate on design, development,

industrialization and production on future products and technology.



"This agreement is strategically important for Kitron. We have long-lasting and

close relations with other divisions in KONGSBERG. This new partnership with

Kongsberg Maritime, the largest business area within KONGSBERG, holds

significant potential for us," said Hans Petter Thomassen, Managing Director of

Kitron Norway.



Production will take place at multiple Kitron facilities.



"The sourcing and evaluation process has been thorough. A large number of

potential suppliers have been evaluated on technical-, production- and sourcing

capabilities. With a global presence and production footprint close to KONGSBERG

markets, Kitron demonstrates the ability to be competitive," says Frode Kaland

EVP Supply Chain, Kongsberg Maritime.



