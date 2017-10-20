Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/17 -- (TSX: CIQ.UN) (TSX: EDGF.UN) (TSX: FFI.UN) (TSX: GSB.UN) (TSX: HIG.UN) (TSX: SSF.UN) (TSX: TLF.UN) (TSX: TOF.UN) - Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from October to December 2017 for each of the following funds:



Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:



Goldman Sachs U.S. Income Builder Trust also announces a distribution in the amount of US$0.04167 per Class U Unit for the above noted record and payment dates.



Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund also announces a distribution in the amount of US$0.05 per Class U Unit for the above noted record and payment dates.



Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund also announces distributions in the amount of Cdn$0.05625 per Class C Unit and Class F Unit for the above noted record and payment dates.



Unitholders are reminded that the Funds offer distribution reinvestment plans ("DRIP") which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor. Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund offers a DRIP for Class A and Class U Units only.



About Brompton Funds



Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email or visit our website at .



You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.





There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about a Fund in the public filings available at . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Funds, to the future outlook of the Funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.







Contacts:

Brompton's investor relations line

416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001)





