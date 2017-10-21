Business News

(firmenpresse) - Boerne Garage Door Repair, a Boerne company specializing in garage door installation and repair services, announced an updated range of commercial and residential solutions. The company installs wood, aluminum, steel and custom doors, and provides 24/7 emergency repair services.



More information can be found at [http://boernegaragedoorrepair.com](http://www.boernegaragedoorrepair.com/).



With garages typically being placed in highly visible areas, they have a large impact on both overall property security and curb appeal. Garages can be a vulnerable access point into the house, making it essential that homeowners ensure that the garage door security systems are fully-functional. Additionally, a high-quality custom door can be a lucrative investment, often returning more than 100% of the initial cost.



One of the main security issues of many older garage doors is that they generate a single standard security code, making the property extremely vulnerable against property crime. Working with a professional garage door installation expert to benefit from the latest technology is an effective way to prevent this issue, since modern systems generate unique codes each time the doors are closed.



Boerne Garage Door Repair has extensive experience providing the latest garage door installation and repair solutions to clients in Boerne and the surrounding area. The company has updated its services to integrate cutting-edge technologies and practices, bringing high-end garage security solutions to the local community.



Residential and commercial clients can choose from a wide range of materials, including wood, aluminum, metal and others. The company provides both standard and custom models, working closely with each client to help them select an adequate door for their needs.



Clients in Boerne can also benefit from 24/7 emergency repair services for any garage door issue, from faulty circuit boards to broken springs, deteriorated remotes and others.





For commercial clients, Boerne Garage Door Repair offers a wide range of garage doors, including sectional and rolling storage doors, service doors, rolling grilles, light-duty and heavy-duty sheet doors, and insulated and non-insulated sectional doors.



The recent service update is part of the companys continuous efforts to offer the best garage door service to clients in Boerne and the surrounding area.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

