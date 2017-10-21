Business News

Get The Best Corpus Christi Rug Cleaning Tile Grout Water Extraction Damage Restoration Services

Corpus Christi Carpet Cleaning Pros ( +1-361-400-1734) of Corpus Christi, Texas, announced an update of its services. The company provides carpet, tile and grout cleaning, water extraction and damage restoration services for commercial and residential clients.

(firmenpresse) - Corpus Christi Carpet Cleaning Pros, a carpet cleaning and water damage restoration company based in Corpus Christi, launched an updated range of services to help home and business owners affected by flooding, water damage, broken plumbing and other issues. The company offers carpet, tile and grout cleaning, stain removal, water extraction and various other services.

More information can be found at [http://corpuschristicarpetcleaningpros.com](http://www.corpuschristicarpetcleaningpros.com/).

Water accumulations can lead to a wide range of structural safety and health issues. From furniture and carpet damage to mold growth and wall infiltration, indoor flooding is a serious problem that needs to be addressed immediately.

Corpus Christi Carpet Cleaning Pros announced an updated range of services in light of the recent extreme weather events. The company has updated its water extraction and cleaning equipment, helping residents and business owners in Corpus Christi and the surrounding area benefit from complete cleaning, drying and water damage restoration services.

The cleaning company offers professional carpet cleaning services for all types of materials, including synthetic, wool, Persian carpets and many others. All procedures are preceded by a thorough professional inspection to identify any problematic areas.

The Corpus Christi carpet cleaning experts use high-quality hypoallergenic solutions to pre-treat the carpets, as well as extract all dirt, debris and other accumulations. Carpets are protected using special substances, the experts using cutting-edge cleaning equipment to eliminate the risk of fiber damage.

Tile and grout cleaning services are also available, Corpus Christi Cleaning Pros working with professional hygiene experts to ensure complete cleaning and sanitation for all types of commercial and residential surfaces.

For clients facing flooding issues, the company uses high-quality pumps to eliminate all water as soon as possible, providing additional cleaning and restoration services to minimize the damage and restore the area to its initial condition.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

