Engage Audience & Increase Leads With Drip Feed Staggered Email Marketing From Astute Social Media

(firmenpresse) - Astute Social Media has announced a new email drip marketing campaign service for businesses wanting to get more customers and engage with their audience. Using evergreen content, businesses can develop a highly effective way to keep their new and existing customers informed and interested.



More information can be found at: https://astutesocialmedia.com.



Email newsletters have always been an effective form of marketing, as it gives the business direct access to their audience and their customers. However, they come with a problem, which is that new signups only see the latest content, and miss out on earlier emails.



Using drip campaigns, businesses can create their own form of email marketing that goes out in increments. For example, based on an action a visitor takes, they might then get an email on sign up. This could be followed by another email three days later, and another four days after that.



The frequency in question can be modified by the business, and they will be able to create their own content and tailor what people see. Whats most effective about this approach to email marketing is that people always get the same experience, and customers dont miss out.



Drip emails can be varied based on triggers, giving businesses a large degree of control over their email marketing campaigns. While it might seem daunting to set one up, working with experts like Astute Social Media can help to ensure the entire process runs smoothly and effectively.



Customers can benefit from a team of experts who research their brand, target audience, and products, and review their existing emails. From there, they can develop a custom email plan to get the best results.



The experts at Astute Social Media can also create the email copy, making it easier than ever before for businesses in any niche to create powerful campaigns. Working with the high quality email marketing team, clients can begin sending emails to leads in the most effective way, and increase their business.





About Astute Social Media:



Astute Social Media helps small businesses dominate the internet and leverage their enhanced visibility to generate a consistent flow of new customers and steady cash flow. Their inhouse [Facebook Marketing Consultant](https://marketersmedia.com/outsource-facebook-ads-management-tips-for-small-businesses-marketing-success/244237) and social media experts guide clients toward achieving KPIs for all business sales objectives.



Founder and Chief Digital Marketing Strategist, Christopher T. Lawson, authors practical how-to articles and case studies for results-focused small business owners, entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, digital nomads and side hustlers. His work can be found on [LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophertlawson) and [Medium](https://medium.com/(at)astute_sm).

