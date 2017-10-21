Business News

Aston Martin Car Hire Offers Short And Long-Term Rentals

(firmenpresse) - Dreaming of driving an exotic sports car? But the thought of purchasing one is just unattainable. Aston Martin Car Hire is pleased to offer customers both short and long-term rental options on some of the hottest Aston Martins available. As an even sweeter deal, their long and short term rentals are actually affordable.



Aston Martin Car Hire is based out of London, however, this doesn't mean only individuals residing here can take part in all the fun. Aston Martin Car Hire will deliver and collect from any destination within Europe and the United Kingdom. To match their affordable pricing on rental cost, their delivery costs are fantastic too. Pricing is charged based on mileage from their office in London, located at 1 Berkeley Street, London, W1J 8DJ. The cost is only £1.50 +VAT per mile. Customers are also given the option to pick up and drop off from any of their locations free of charge!



To add to their amazing pricing, are the models available to rent. Their line up of Aston Martins is accounted for and ready to be rented. They can include Aston Martin Models:



D89

DS

V8 Vantage Roadster

DBS Volante

Rapide

Vanquish

DB11



Rent for a day or longer, these cars are perfect for events, or just cruising the roads in style. Ideal for weddings, corporate events, and photo shoots, you cant go wrong in a luxury sports car. Take advantage of the incredible pricing and rental periods and be driving in style today!



Connecting with Aston Martin For Hire is easy. They are on Facebook and Youtube . Check out their Youtube page to see videos on their cars available to rent and their facebook page for other great deals.



For more information on Aston Martin visit their website at http://www.astonmartincarhire.com/ . To schedule, a rental give them a call at 0207 837 0202. For questions about the car's, pricing or rental info email them at info(at)astonmartincarhire.com



Contact:



Adam Aston

Company: Aston Martin Car Hire

Address: 1 Berkeley Street, London, W1J 8DJ, UK

Phone: 0207 837 0202

Email: info(at)astonmartincarhire.com

Website: http://www.astonmartincarhire.com/

