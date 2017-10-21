Computer & Software

Increase Product Sales With Video Marketing Using This Fast Easy WebbyVid Creator From Radu

(firmenpresse) - A new video marketing tool, called WebbyVid, has been launched by digital marketing expert Radu to help businesses in any niche to succeed online. It is a cloud based software that lets site owners instantly turn any web page or online article into a fully fledged video.



The site explains that the software makes it easy for business owners to develop their own videos. They simply have to paste the URL of their choice and WebbyVid will grab the content. From there, the site owner can add images and create a full video.



Users can tweak what they would like to, to personalize videos to suit their business needs and match their brand. They can also add audio files and export everything within seconds, making WebbyVid the fastest video creation software on the market.



In addition to this, business owners can repurpose old content and articles into new, engaging, entertaining videos. These can then help to boost rankings, get more visitors, and ultimately increase sales.



Other methods for video creation include being able to insert a keyword into WebbyVid, which will instantly pick up a selection of articles. From there, users can generate a video from the keyword database as well.



The system was designed to be as easy to use as possible. Businesses can create videos from any URL, easily edit their content, and create professional content in seconds. This means that even business owners without video editing experience can create engaging, powerful content to help promote their company.



Video has become the most powerful form of media online, and has been proven to increase sales. Adding a video to a product landing page can increase sales by 80% because they increase trust and form a bond between company and customer.



Businesses that dont make the most of video are potentially missing out on customers. This is where WebbyVid can help, by making it easier than ever before to harness the power of video marketing.





