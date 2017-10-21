Healthcare & Medical

(firmenpresse) - Baker Pediatric Dental Care, a Menifee, California dental clinic, launched an updated range of pediatric dentistry services. Expert pediatric dentist Dr. Ryan Baker works with fully-trained, licensed and certified staff using cutting-edge equipment to ensure complete services adapted to the individual profile of each patient.



Dental services for children require a special set of procedures, equipment and skills, with pediatric dentists typically undertaking an additional two or three years of specialized training.



As the leading pediatric dentistry in the Temecula and Menifee areas, Baker Pediatric Dental Care strives to bring the latest innovations in childrens dentistry to clients looking for high-quality dental services.



The clinic provides complete treatments for children of all ages, from toddlers to teenagers. Baker Pediatric Dental Care offers Menifee and Temecula patients extensive prevention, growth and development, restorative, radiology and cosmetic dentistry services, helping children improve their oral and dental health through professional dental procedures.



Clients can contact the Menifee pediatric dentistry clinic for a wide range of dental procedures, including root canals, fillings, crowns and bridges, extractions, implants and many other.



All pediatric dentistry services are performed by experienced dentist Dr. Ryan Baker. A certified pediatric dentist and a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and other prestigious organizations, Dr. Baker has extensive experience offering high-quality dental services for children of all ages.



Satisfied client Jessica Martinez said: Dr. Baker and his son are absolutely phenomenal. They are very kind and gentle with all four of my kids, they truly care about them and they are very patient with my questions and make sure I understand everything that is going on with my kids teeth. I would definitely recommend this doctor.





