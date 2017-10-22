/ Machinery & Tools

Competition Bureau Clears Pending Sale of Hewitt to Toromont

ID: 564639

(firmenpresse) - POINTE-CLAIRE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/22/17 -- The Hewitt Group ("Hewitt") announced today that the pending sale of its business to Toromont Industries has been cleared by the Competition Bureau. This marks the completion of an important milestone in the transaction's proceedings.

"We are pleased to complete a major step toward finalizing this transaction, which we believe will benefit our Customers and Employees", said Jim Hewitt, Chairman and CEO of Hewitt. "We continue to work closely with the Toromont team to bring the transaction to closure."

The transaction is expected to be completed following close of business on Friday, October 27th.

Until completion of the sale, it is business as usual for all employees and for customers of both companies. Hewitt and Toromont will continue to work together to ensure a smooth transition.

Following the transaction's closing, Toromont has stated that they intend to invest in people, facilities and technology as well as rental fleets and also expect to maintain existing facilities.

About Hewitt Equipment Limited

Hewitt is the authorized Caterpillar Dealer for the province of Quebec and Western Labrador, and, since 1995, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Tractors & Equipment Ltd., is also the Cat Dealer for the Maritime Provinces. With headquarters in Pointe-Claire and 45 branches, the Hewitt Group sells, rents and services the full line of Caterpillar products through four divisions: Heavy Equipment, Material Handling, Energy and Truck. Hewitt's other subsidiaries are: Hewitt Material Handling Inc. (Ontario), Hewitt Rentals Inc. (Quebec, Western Labrador and the Maritimes), Montreal Hydraulique Inc. and SITECH QM. The Company is also the dealer for Maschinenbau Kiel GmbH (MaK) for Quebec, the Maritimes, and the Eastern seaboard of the United States, from Maine to Virginia. The Hewitt Group employs more than 2,000 people across Eastern Canada.





Contacts:
Kim Anderson
Communications Director
514-630-3272 #3272


For media inquiries:
Andrea Danielle Wong
Consultant
514-843-2384


Keywords (optional)::
the-hewitt-group,

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
The Hewitt Group

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 22.10.2017 - 16:38 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 564639
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: POINTE-CLAIRE, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 61 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from The Hewitt Group





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z