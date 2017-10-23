Atlantis Sanya Unveils Luxurious Signature Suites and Underwater Suites Allowing Guests to Immerse Themselves in the Marine Life at Atlantis

(firmenpresse) - SHANGHAI, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/22/17 -- Atlantis Sanya is excited to offer a number of luxurious signature suites and underwater suites to guests staying at this extraordinary destination resort. These premium suites will offer guests astounding views into the marine sanctuary at Atlantis Sanya, whilst relaxing in lavish accommodation.



Atlantis Sanya will host a series of by-invitation experiential events across China's tier one cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu, to introduce the resort's signature suites and luxurious underwater suites ahead of the resort's opening in the first quarter of 2018. During these exclusive events, Atlantis Sanya will not only unveil these breath-taking suites, but will announce a number of irresistible opening offers for guests wishing to stay in these magnificent underwater suites.



For guests staying in Atlantis Sanya's signature suites, a special opening package start from CNY15,888 per night is on offer. This includes complimentary access to the Imperial Club plus airport transfers, private butler service, private in-suite chef prepared breakfast or breakfast provided by in-room dining, a private bar, in-suite check-in and check-out, rental of one private cabana for four persons, 1 DigiPhoto, and use of up to two hours each day with a private trainer for guests staying in the Imperial Suite which has its own private gym, and complimentary laundry and pressing.



Five of the resorts spacious and luxurious rooms are underwater, immersing guests in the underwater civilization of Atlantis. The unique Neptune Underwater Suite and Poseidon Underwater Suite both command impressive views right into the heart of the Ambassador Lagoon and the 86,000 marine animals that reside inside through floor to ceiling glass window panels. The underwater suites further offer guests a well equipped kitchen, premium brand sound system, premium branded bath amenities and a 12 square meter balcony for the Neptune Underwater Suites priced at CNY58,888 per night and a 33 square meter balcony for the larger Poseidon Underwater suite for CNY108,888 per night. Able to relax in luxury whilst gazing into the resort's marine habitat, there is no doubt that Atlantis Sanya's underwater suites serve as the ultimate viewing platform into the underwater world of the Ambassador Lagoon.





The resort's Royal Suite, priced at CNY35,888 per night boasts an expansive view of the ocean and Aquaventure Waterpark. The suite is able to accommodate up to five adults and two children, with two spacious bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, premium brand sound system and a balcony measuring 73 square meters. The Presidential Suite is a two-bedroom luxury suite, offering ocean views and Imperial Club Lounge access is set at CNY15,888 per night. The Imperial Suite is the largest ocean-view suite and the pinnacle of luxury in Sanya. It occupies the entirety of the resort's top floor and offers guests exclusive access to the floor's facilities including four lavish bedrooms, a grand living area, an equipped kitchen, a private gym and a private spa room.



Located at Haitang Bay, Atlantis, Sanya Hainan will encompass 300,000 square meters of unparalleled excitement and larger than life experiences embodied in China's newest five-star luxury resort. Built around the myth of The Lost City of Atlantis and overlooking the spectacular South China Sea, the resort offers exhilarating water play on Aquaventure Waterpark's twisting waterslides, one-to-one interaction with dolphins and sea lions at Dolphin Cay and Sea Lion Point, exploring the ancient Atlantis civilization at The Lost Chambers Aquarium alongside the exotic marine creatures that reside there, and a look into the largest open-air aquarium in the world, The Ambassador Lagoon, through a mesmerizing viewing platform. All in-house guests have full complimentary access to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium.



Guests and day visitors will be delighted with extensive dining choices at the resort with 21 different restaurants, cafes, lounges, and bars that include the signature Ossiano Underwater Restaurant and Bar; and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's awarding winning Bread Street Kitchen and Bar. The resort also features over 5,000 square meters of meeting and event space suited to hosts high-level and massive MICE activities. Already a leading holiday destination, Hainan Island will be transformed into the new pinnacle of entertainment in China with the addition of this new trailblazing landmark.



Atlantis Sanya Managing Director Heiko Schreiner said, "Atlantis Sanya is hosting these exclusive experiential events across China to create awareness about our unique ocean-themed entertainment resort featuring never-before seen experiences in China. We are confident that we will be offering a truly extraordinary experience beyond our guest's imagination during their stay or visit to Atlantis. With the support of our partners from Fosun International and Sanya government, Atlantis Sanya will elevate the tourism landscape in Hainan Island."



With China's first of its kind luxury underwater suites, largest open-air aquarium, and a host to unique gastronomic attractions, Atlantis Sanya will undoubtedly become a globally recognized travel destination and the premier resort in Sanya, Hainan Island. For bookings, please visit or call +86-898-88986666.



*All rates are inclusive of service charge and value added tax.



