FrieslandCampina Hong Kong Received Bronze Award of 'Excellence in Change Management' in the HR Innovation Awards 2017

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/22/17 -- FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) is honoured to receive the Bronze award of 'Excellence in Change Management' in the HR Innovation Awards 2017, recognizing FCHK's great success in the 'SUMMIT Go-Live' campaign.



Judged by the four main criteria, including vision and goal, implementation, impact and efforts for continual improvements and invited by Human Resources, FCHK's 'SUMMIT Go-Live', the major transformation and an important system enhancement that integrates FrieslandCampina Hong Kong with all Operating Companies on one-back-bone and enable the company to realize its vision, is recognized as one of the most outstanding change management cases in Hong Kong over the last year.



Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong), commented on the award, "We are honoured to be granted the Bronze award of 'Excellence in Change Management' by Human Resources. 'SUMMIT Go-Live' was the major transformation at FrieslandCampina Hong Kong with process advancement and cultural change that involving the whole Operating Company in the change journey. This is the key enabler to realize the corporate's vision of integrating all Operating Companies on one-back-bone of our enterprise resource planning system for driving scale and greater visibility to our resources, and thus to bring our quality dairy products to global market with improved speed, scale and scope." FCHK was one of the first Operating Companies in Asia to implement the change. "We are proud of the accountability and collective actions across the company, and the successful launch outcomes," said Harvey.



The Award for HR Innovation, organized by Human Resources, is one of the largest award shows in Hong Kong dedicated to celebrating achievements and honouring the innovative and excellent human capital strategy and execution by HR practitioners across industries.



FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE and LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the lives of local citizens across the whole life span.





FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.



Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 33 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.



The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: .



Since its inauguration in 2015, the HR Innovation Awards, organized by Human Resources, has celebrated organizations in Asia that strive for excellence and outstanding human capital strategy and execution. Featuring new categories -- Change Management, Digitization and Workplace culture -- that reflect how HR is reforming business and is becoming an inclusive function to strategic business planning. Winning at the HR Innovation Awards is both an affirmation of the exceptional quality of your work in the industry and among peers, and a significant tool for celebrating the breadth of in-house talent. For more information, please visit:



