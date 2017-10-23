Various

Get The Most Powerful High Intensity 300 Lumens Flashlight In a Compact Design Ideal For Hiking Hunting & Camping At This Amazon Listing

ID: 564644
A new tactical flashlight has been launched on Amazon by J5 Tactical. The J5 V1 Pro Tactical Flashlight is a heavy duty, lightweight and compact torch ideal for outdoor pursuits such as hiking and camping.

(firmenpresse) - J5 Tactical have announced the launch of their new J5 V1 Pro Tactical Flashlight on Amazon. Their new flashlight products is a compact but powerful torch ideal for all manner of outdoor activities and for around the home.

For more information please visit the Amazon listing here: https://amazon.com/J5-Tactical-V1-Pro-Flashlight-Original/dp/B00V7T1YRQ.

J5 Tactical have created a range of powerful flashlights which are ergonomic, lightweight and durable with a powerful, ultra bright beam. Their strong and solid torches are designed for all types of activity and are especially useful for use during outdoor activities such as hunting and camping.

They have launched their newest model, the J5 V1 Pro Tactical Flashlight on Amazon. This new torch is a compact version of their range, measuring 4 inches long and 1.125 inches wide. This torch is created from aircraft grade aluminum and is impact, skid proof and water resistant. The torch features a clip for attaching to belts and other equipment meaning that when using it outdoors or around the home it can be kept easily t hand without it getting in the way.

The flashlight features a powerful LED light output of 300 lumens producing an intense beam of light that can reach up to 600 feet. It also has an adjustable focus range for different uses and has three different modes of use which are high, low and strobe. The strobe mode is ideal for cycling.

The company explains that the flashlight has an amazing strength beam considering it uses a single AA battery to power it. The economical flashlight uses AA size alkaline, NiMH and lithium 14500 batteries, which can produce one solid hour of brilliant bright light or two weeks of light with normal every day use.

J5 Tactical have also created three other models of flashlight. Each flashlight is made to the same high standard, durability and same powerful features of the J5 V1 Pro model.

Those wishing to find out more can visit the Amazon listing on the link provided above.



More information:
http://www.j5tactical.com/


Keywords (optional)::
tactical, flashlight, outdoor, ideal, pursuits, such, camping, hiking, torch, lightweight,

Company information / Profile:

J5 Tactical Flashlights
http://www.j5tactical.com/



PressRelease by
J5 Tactical Flashlights

Requests:

J5 Tactical Flashlights
http://www.j5tactical.com/
+1-800-991-3872
1492 South Silicon Way
St George
United States



print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

submitted by: alekspressdev
Date: 23.10.2017 - 06:59 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 564644
Character count: 2286
Kontakt-Informationen:
Ansprechpartner: B Hamilton
Stadt: St George
Telefon: +1-800-991-3872

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 22/10/2017

Number of hits: 66 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from J5 Tactical Flashlights





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z