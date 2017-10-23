Various

Get The Most Powerful High Intensity 300 Lumens Flashlight In a Compact Design Ideal For Hiking Hunting & Camping At This Amazon Listing

(firmenpresse) - J5 Tactical have announced the launch of their new J5 V1 Pro Tactical Flashlight on Amazon. Their new flashlight products is a compact but powerful torch ideal for all manner of outdoor activities and for around the home.



For more information please visit the Amazon listing here: https://amazon.com/J5-Tactical-V1-Pro-Flashlight-Original/dp/B00V7T1YRQ.



J5 Tactical have created a range of powerful flashlights which are ergonomic, lightweight and durable with a powerful, ultra bright beam. Their strong and solid torches are designed for all types of activity and are especially useful for use during outdoor activities such as hunting and camping.



They have launched their newest model, the J5 V1 Pro Tactical Flashlight on Amazon. This new torch is a compact version of their range, measuring 4 inches long and 1.125 inches wide. This torch is created from aircraft grade aluminum and is impact, skid proof and water resistant. The torch features a clip for attaching to belts and other equipment meaning that when using it outdoors or around the home it can be kept easily t hand without it getting in the way.



The flashlight features a powerful LED light output of 300 lumens producing an intense beam of light that can reach up to 600 feet. It also has an adjustable focus range for different uses and has three different modes of use which are high, low and strobe. The strobe mode is ideal for cycling.



The company explains that the flashlight has an amazing strength beam considering it uses a single AA battery to power it. The economical flashlight uses AA size alkaline, NiMH and lithium 14500 batteries, which can produce one solid hour of brilliant bright light or two weeks of light with normal every day use.



J5 Tactical have also created three other models of flashlight. Each flashlight is made to the same high standard, durability and same powerful features of the J5 V1 Pro model.



Those wishing to find out more can visit the Amazon listing on the link provided above.

