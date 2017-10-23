Business News

H.B. Fuller Poised for Global Growth with Acquisition of Royal Adhesives & Sealants

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boosting H.B. Fuller's

(NYSE:FUL) problem-solving potential, the company today announces it has

finalized its acquisition of Royal Adhesives & Sealants for $1.575 billion. Few

people realize the impact of adhesives. They are everywhere, making virtually

any durable or consumer product better. Adhesives have the potential to make the

world a better place, and H.B. Fuller is tapping adhesives in unique ways to

improve a range of global issues.



H.B. Fuller, combined with Royal, deepens its expertise in specialty and high-

value applications used in a range of sectors, including electronics, hygiene,

medical, transportation, clean energy, construction, and more. Together, the

companies will enable an interconnected world, support better use of the world's

finite resources, improve food security and access to clean drinking water, and

address the challenges of a globally disperse and aging population.



"This is an exciting step for Royal and our network of brands," said Royal

Adhesives & Sealants CEO, Ted Clark. "Combining these two businesses creates a

more capable and dynamic company for our customers and employees. We complement

each other, selling in adjacent markets with very little customer overlap, and

that presents an interesting number of growth opportunities. We offer different

technologies, expertise and capabilities. Yet, we share the same passion for

solving product development challenges by discovering and applying innovations

in adhesive technology."



The acquisition expands H.B. Fuller's product offering in engineering, durable

assembly and construction adhesives and makes H.B. Fuller the world's largest

supplier of adhesives for insulating glass and commercial roofing applications.

Of the top adhesives manufacturers, H.B. Fuller is the only one singularly



focused on adhesive and sealant technologies.



"We are passionate about being the best adhesives provider in the world, and

we've been investing significantly over the last decade to make it a reality,"

said H.B. Fuller CEO Jim Owens. "With complementary adhesives expertise from

Royal, we're able to make an even bigger impact on improving people's lives. Our

customers will benefit from a broader portfolio and expanded development and

production capabilities. We'll be a more capable and dynamic company with

additional opportunities for the thousands of dedicated H.B. Fuller and Royal

employees around the world. And, the acquisition accelerates our business

strategy and positions us to exceed our 2020 targets."



H.B. Fuller also expects the combined businesses to deliver very strong cash

flow to pay down debt at an accelerated pace. Owens adds, "With this

acquisition, we have created immediate value for shareholders based on Royal's

solid organic growth track record, high EBITDA margin and strong rate of cash

flow conversion. Looking ahead, we will now begin our planned three-year

integration, including leveraging the $15 million in growth synergies and $35

million in cost synergies we identified prior to closing this transaction."



A broader range of highly specified adhesives technologies

With the addition of Royal, H.B. Fuller will be able to add more value to its

customers in key markets that require highly specified adhesive technology. The

combined companies' comprehensive suite of products support innovative product

design with the potential to touch everything from our clothes, homes and

workspaces to how we communicate and travel.



For example, the electronification of cars has revolutionized vehicles from

mechanical machines to electronic devices, and it is changing how vehicles are

manufactured and serviced. Together, H.B. Fuller and Royal now bring the whole

package to OEMs - from electronics applications, interior trim, and interior and

exterior lighting to powertrain under the hood and exterior structural bonding.

Royal also brings rubber-to-metal bonding adhesives, a highly difficult

application in the automotive industry.



From engineered wood applications and panel lamination to advancements in

insulating glass, H.B. Fuller now has one of the world's most complete lines of

durable assembly adhesive offerings. The acquisition of

Royal's KÖMMERLING business-a well-established and respected provider of

insulating glass and other high-value adhesive and sealant applications for

manufacturers of durable goods-will enable us to leverage its well-established

sales channels to deliver this technology to a broader range of customers in

North America and to accelerate the introduction of insulating glass sealant

innovations in China and the Asia Pacific region.



The acquisition also nearly doubles the size of H.B. Fuller's construction

adhesives portfolio. Adding to H.B. Fuller's expertise in tile setting and

flooring installation, Royal is the market leader in the commercial low-slope

roofing category. They also add capabilities in insulation attachment and

waterproof bonding. Collectively, H.B. Fuller now advances quality building

construction from the floor to the roof.



H.B. Fuller has acquired Royal from affiliates of American Securities LLC, based

in New York with an office in Shanghai. To learn more about the transaction,

visit www.hbfuller.com/royal.



About H.B. Fuller Company:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on

perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve

products and lives. With fiscal 2017 pro forma net revenue of over $2.8 billion,

H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and

processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our

reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with

customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation,

aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general

industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people

connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information,

visit us at www.hbfuller.com.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this document may be considered forward-looking statements

within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but

not limited to the following: the Royal transaction may involve unexpected costs

or liabilities; our business or stock price may suffer as a result of

uncertainty surrounding the transaction; the substantial amount of debt we have

incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance

it or incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of

cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, and

the effect of restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the

discretion of management in operating the business or ability to pay dividends;

various risks to stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to our

ability to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according

to the current dividend policy; we may be unable to achieve expected synergies

and operating efficiencies from the transaction within the expected time frames

or at all; we may be unable to successfully integrate Royal's operations into

our own, or such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly

than expected; following the transaction, revenues may be lower than expected,

and operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without

limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers,

clients or suppliers) may be greater than expected; risks that the transaction

disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee

retention as a result of the transaction; the ability to effectively implement

Project ONE; political and economic conditions; product demand; competitive

products and pricing; costs of and savings from restructuring initiatives;

geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; the

Company's relationships with its major customers and suppliers; changes in tax

laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the

impact of litigation and environmental matters; the effect of new accounting

pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Further

information about the various risks and uncertainties can be found in the

Company's SEC 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 3, 2016, and its

SEC 10-Q filing for the quarter ended September 2, 2017. All forward-looking

information represents management's best judgment as of this date based on

information currently available that in the future may prove to have been

inaccurate. Additionally, the variety of products sold by the Company and the

regions where the Company does business make it difficult to determine with

certainty the increases or decreases in net revenue resulting from changes in

the volume of products sold, currency impact, changes in product mix, and

selling prices. However, management's best estimates of these changes as well as

changes in other factors have been included.



Editor note: Please visit the online newsroom for additional supporting content

including quotes, video and photography.



Meagan Barnard

Inprela Communications

+1 612 677 2036

meagan(at)inprela.com



Max Marcy

H.B. Fuller Investor Relations

+1 651 236 5062

max.marcy(at)hbfuller.com









