BroadSoft Announces New Integrated and Intelligent Cloud Communication and Collaboration Experiences

Upgrades deliver on the BroadSoft Business cloud unified communication vision to

deliver intuitive, consistent client experiences across the entire suite and

reinvent workflow efficiencies



PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) a

global market share leader in cloud business software for unified communication

as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a

service (CCaaS), today unveiled several enhancements to its BroadSoft Business

portfolio at its annual user conference, BroadSoft Connections. Now leveraging a

microservices architecture, BroadSoft Business offers updated app experiences

and next-generation capabilities across the BroadSoft Business applications, UC-

One, Team-One and CC-One.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0df82bc5-5481-4429-9586-

bba075849626



Business users today are overwhelmed with managing their workflows through

multiple communication channels - from email to texting to OTT applications -

and often waste time and energy searching for information. In fact, research

from The Economist(1) notes that employees who believe their workplace

effectively uses mobile technology solutions are more creative, satisfied and

productive at work. Meanwhile, businesses are increasingly aware of how

inefficient and redundant workflows affect their bottom line.



"Our objective with BroadSoft Business is to provide a comprehensive offering -

from telephony to high-quality meetings to document sharing - to meet the needs

of all market segments," said Michael Tessler, president and chief executive

officer, BroadSoft. "While other companies are just now talking about how to

integrate UC with team collaboration platforms, the BroadSoft Business

application suite is already delivering on our promise of complete business



productivity."



Open Microservices Architecture: Encourages Rapid Cloud Innovation

BroadSoft Business now supports a modern microservices architecture that offers

key functions, such as BroadSoft Meet and BroadSoft Hub, that can be used across

the entire application suite - UC-One, Team-One, and CC-One - to provide a

consistent, integrated and intelligent end-user experience.



Introducing BroadSoft Meet: Enhances Remote and Guest Collaboration

BroadSoft Meet is a fully integrated, secure online meeting room purpose-built

to enable virtual teams and their guests to collaborate and engage with HD

video, voice, messaging and screen sharing from any device. The benefits of

BroadSoft Meet include superior video collaboration experience with full HD

1080p at 20fps on desktop, simple guest access and sharing capabilities, hassle

free click-to-join with no dial-in or passcode numbers needed, and a consistent

experience across other BroadSoft Business applications.



UC-One Enhancements: The Future of Mobile Productivity

BroadSoft UC-One introduces an enhanced mobile user and workstream experience,

with a new web app landing page that allows customers to create a custom main

screen that plugs directly into the UC mobile app, providing specialized

capabilities for a particular function or vertical, such as hospitality, while

leveraging the robust calling and messaging available with the UC-One mobile

client. Read more here.



Team-One Upgrades: Integrates Calling, Live Meetings and Content-in-Common

BroadSoft Team-One has advanced its collaboration capabilities, integrating

BroadSoft Meet for a full HD video and audio meeting experience linked to the

workspace and adding smart guest access capabilities, AI-driven content-in-

common for teams and a thoroughly refreshed UX and an enhanced global footprint.

Read more here.



CC-One Upgrades: Provide a Complete Solution from One Vendor

New updates to BroadSoft CC-One include a new user interface (UI) with embedded

omni-channel and unified communications (UC) capabilities, new CRM integrations,

PCI Level 1 compliance and automated outbound campaign functionality, which were

designed to help mid-market and enterprise contact centers improve agent

productivity and better service their customers. Read more here.



BroadSoft Business is a fully integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud

PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and contact center applications,

delivered in the cloud providing contextual intelligence across the entire

platform so users can access the information and apps they need in one place.



Read more about BroadSoft Business updates here.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking

statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "enable"

and "can" and other similar terms and phrases and includes, among others,

statements regarding the benefits to BroadSoft's customers resulting from the

use of the BroadSoft Business applications. The outcome of the events described

in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements,

including, but not limited to, the financial and other benefits to BroadSoft

resulting from the use of the BroadSoft Business applications, as well as those

factors contained in the "Risk Factors" section of BroadSoft's Form 10-K for the

year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission,

or SEC, on February 23, 2017, and in BroadSoft's other filings with the SEC. All

information in this release is as of October 23, 2017. Except as required by

law, BroadSoft undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking

statement made herein for any reason to conform the statement to actual results

or changes in its expectations.



About BroadSoft

BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud pbx, unified communications, team

collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers

across 80 countries. We are a market leader for cloud unified communications

with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30

service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers

users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough

performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



Investor Relations:



Chris Martin

BroadSoft

+1 561-404-2130

cmartin(at)broadsoft.com



Media Relations:



Matter for BroadSoft

Erin Knapp

Matter

+1 617-502-6546

BroadSoft(at)matternow.com



AxiCom (EMEA)

Tom Johnson

AxiCom

+44 7960 209361

BroadSoft(at)axicom.com



Navigate Communication (APAC)

Terry Alberstein

+61 (0) 458-484-921

terry(at)navigatecommunication.com.au



BroadSoft

Niaobh (Neve) Levestam

BroadSoft

+44 7919 605660

nlevestam(at)broadsoft.com



(1) Mobility, performance and engagement, The Economist Intelligence Unit

Limited, 2016









