BroadSoft Announces New Integrated and Intelligent Cloud Communication and Collaboration Experiences

Upgrades deliver on the BroadSoft Business cloud unified communication vision to
deliver intuitive, consistent client experiences across the entire suite and
reinvent workflow efficiencies
PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) a
global market share leader in cloud business software for unified communication
as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a
service (CCaaS), today unveiled several enhancements to its BroadSoft Business
portfolio at its annual user conference, BroadSoft Connections. Now leveraging a
microservices architecture, BroadSoft Business offers updated app experiences
and next-generation capabilities across the BroadSoft Business applications, UC-
One, Team-One and CC-One.
Business users today are overwhelmed with managing their workflows through
multiple communication channels - from email to texting to OTT applications -
and often waste time and energy searching for information. In fact, research
from The Economist(1) notes that employees who believe their workplace
effectively uses mobile technology solutions are more creative, satisfied and
productive at work. Meanwhile, businesses are increasingly aware of how
inefficient and redundant workflows affect their bottom line.
"Our objective with BroadSoft Business is to provide a comprehensive offering -
from telephony to high-quality meetings to document sharing - to meet the needs
of all market segments," said Michael Tessler, president and chief executive
officer, BroadSoft. "While other companies are just now talking about how to
integrate UC with team collaboration platforms, the BroadSoft Business
application suite is already delivering on our promise of complete business
productivity."
Open Microservices Architecture: Encourages Rapid Cloud Innovation
BroadSoft Business now supports a modern microservices architecture that offers
key functions, such as BroadSoft Meet and BroadSoft Hub, that can be used across
the entire application suite - UC-One, Team-One, and CC-One - to provide a
consistent, integrated and intelligent end-user experience.
Introducing BroadSoft Meet: Enhances Remote and Guest Collaboration
BroadSoft Meet is a fully integrated, secure online meeting room purpose-built
to enable virtual teams and their guests to collaborate and engage with HD
video, voice, messaging and screen sharing from any device. The benefits of
BroadSoft Meet include superior video collaboration experience with full HD
1080p at 20fps on desktop, simple guest access and sharing capabilities, hassle
free click-to-join with no dial-in or passcode numbers needed, and a consistent
experience across other BroadSoft Business applications.
UC-One Enhancements: The Future of Mobile Productivity
BroadSoft UC-One introduces an enhanced mobile user and workstream experience,
with a new web app landing page that allows customers to create a custom main
screen that plugs directly into the UC mobile app, providing specialized
capabilities for a particular function or vertical, such as hospitality, while
leveraging the robust calling and messaging available with the UC-One mobile
client. Read more here.
Team-One Upgrades: Integrates Calling, Live Meetings and Content-in-Common
BroadSoft Team-One has advanced its collaboration capabilities, integrating
BroadSoft Meet for a full HD video and audio meeting experience linked to the
workspace and adding smart guest access capabilities, AI-driven content-in-
common for teams and a thoroughly refreshed UX and an enhanced global footprint.
Read more here.
CC-One Upgrades: Provide a Complete Solution from One Vendor
New updates to BroadSoft CC-One include a new user interface (UI) with embedded
omni-channel and unified communications (UC) capabilities, new CRM integrations,
PCI Level 1 compliance and automated outbound campaign functionality, which were
designed to help mid-market and enterprise contact centers improve agent
productivity and better service their customers. Read more here.
BroadSoft Business is a fully integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud
PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and contact center applications,
delivered in the cloud providing contextual intelligence across the entire
platform so users can access the information and apps they need in one place.
Read more about BroadSoft Business updates here.
About BroadSoft
BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud pbx, unified communications, team
collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers
across 80 countries. We are a market leader for cloud unified communications
with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30
service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers
users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough
performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.
