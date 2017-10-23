Business News

BroadSoft Hospitality Enhanced with Mobile UC-One Workstream Collaboration Capabilities to Amplify Productivity and Guest Experiences

ID: 564650

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





New BroadSoft Hospitality features integrated into UC-One Connect allow hotels

to access, respond to and act on guest requests in real-time, no matter where

they are on the property



PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a

global market share leader in cloud business software for unified communication

as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a

service (CCaaS), today announced new UC-One mobile features for the BroadSoft

Hospitality solution. The new features provide hotels with the ability to

control the guest experience at any time from the UC-One mobile client.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fcfab75-

3ddf-4c39-93f1-7c3e74458115



This new offering is a continuation of ongoing efforts by BroadSoft to help

hotels deliver a greater level of experience to their guests. The mobile

integration allows front desk hotel staff to move throughout the property while

still being able to access, respond to and act on guest requests in real-time.

Not only can hotel employees now provide an improved level of guest satisfaction

and responsiveness, hoteliers can reduce costs by eliminating outdated devices

they've traditionally been required to move around the property, such as two-way

radios and walkie-talkies. The UC-One mobile client provides employees all of

this access via smartphones, and integrates communications and collaboration

into everyday business processes and workstreams.



Deployed in more than 1,500 hotels across 40 countries, BroadSoft Hospitality

provides hotel staff, guests and event attendees with industry (or hospitality)

specific communications services and feature sets - from guest wake-up calls and

voicemail, to billing and call accounting. Traditionally, these services have



been managed through either a hotel's Property Management System (PMS) or the

Hospitality Features Portal (HFP) via their desktop PCs or stationary devices,

tethering employees to their desks. With UC-One for Hospitality, staff is free

to move around the property with easy access to these critical services, making

them more productive and ultimately increasing efficiencies and guest

satisfaction.



"Guest satisfaction is key in the hospitality industry, and hotels are

constantly looking for new and innovative ways to increase that level of

satisfaction," commented Ron Grau, director of engineering hospitality solutions

at BroadSoft. "For hoteliers who want to offer an enhanced, differentiated guest

experience and take advantage of the latest cloud-based communications and

collaboration tools, BroadSoft Hospitality is a logical choice."



BroadSoft Hospitality offers BroadSoft Business, a fully integrated portfolio of

enterprise-ready cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and

contact center applications, delivered in the cloud providing contextual

intelligence across the entire platform so BroadSoft Hospitality customers can

access the information and apps they need in one place.



For more information about BroadSoft Hospitality, click here and find the white

paper here.



To find out more about how mobility is a key driver behind guest satisfaction,

click here.



About BroadSoft

BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud pbx, unified communications, team

collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers

across 80 countries. We are a market leader for cloud unified communications

with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30

service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers

users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough

performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



Twitter | LinkedIn | BroadSoft Blog



Investor Relations:



Chris Martin

BroadSoft

+1 561-404-2130

cmartin(at)broadsoft.com



Media Relations:



Matter for BroadSoft

Erin Knapp

Matter

+1 617-502-6546

BroadSoft(at)matternow.com



AxiCom (EMEA)

Tom Johnson

AxiCom

+44 7960 209361

BroadSoft(at)axicom.com



Navigate Communication (APAC)

Terry Alberstein

+61 (0) 458-484-921

terry(at)navigatecommunication.com.au



BroadSoft

Niaobh (Neve) Levestam

BroadSoft

+44 7919 605660

nlevestam(at)broadsoft.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: BroadSoft, Inc. via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from BroadSoft, Inc.