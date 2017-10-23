(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
New BroadSoft Hospitality features integrated into UC-One Connect allow hotels
to access, respond to and act on guest requests in real-time, no matter where
they are on the property
PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a
global market share leader in cloud business software for unified communication
as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a
service (CCaaS), today announced new UC-One mobile features for the BroadSoft
Hospitality solution. The new features provide hotels with the ability to
control the guest experience at any time from the UC-One mobile client.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available
at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fcfab75-
3ddf-4c39-93f1-7c3e74458115
This new offering is a continuation of ongoing efforts by BroadSoft to help
hotels deliver a greater level of experience to their guests. The mobile
integration allows front desk hotel staff to move throughout the property while
still being able to access, respond to and act on guest requests in real-time.
Not only can hotel employees now provide an improved level of guest satisfaction
and responsiveness, hoteliers can reduce costs by eliminating outdated devices
they've traditionally been required to move around the property, such as two-way
radios and walkie-talkies. The UC-One mobile client provides employees all of
this access via smartphones, and integrates communications and collaboration
into everyday business processes and workstreams.
Deployed in more than 1,500 hotels across 40 countries, BroadSoft Hospitality
provides hotel staff, guests and event attendees with industry (or hospitality)
specific communications services and feature sets - from guest wake-up calls and
voicemail, to billing and call accounting. Traditionally, these services have
More information:
been managed through either a hotel's Property Management System (PMS) or the
Hospitality Features Portal (HFP) via their desktop PCs or stationary devices,
tethering employees to their desks. With UC-One for Hospitality, staff is free
to move around the property with easy access to these critical services, making
them more productive and ultimately increasing efficiencies and guest
satisfaction.
"Guest satisfaction is key in the hospitality industry, and hotels are
constantly looking for new and innovative ways to increase that level of
satisfaction," commented Ron Grau, director of engineering hospitality solutions
at BroadSoft. "For hoteliers who want to offer an enhanced, differentiated guest
experience and take advantage of the latest cloud-based communications and
collaboration tools, BroadSoft Hospitality is a logical choice."
BroadSoft Hospitality offers BroadSoft Business, a fully integrated portfolio of
enterprise-ready cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and
contact center applications, delivered in the cloud providing contextual
intelligence across the entire platform so BroadSoft Hospitality customers can
access the information and apps they need in one place.
For more information about BroadSoft Hospitality, click here and find the white
paper here.
To find out more about how mobility is a key driver behind guest satisfaction,
click here.
About BroadSoft
BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud pbx, unified communications, team
collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers
across 80 countries. We are a market leader for cloud unified communications
with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30
service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers
users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough
performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.
Twitter | LinkedIn | BroadSoft Blog
Investor Relations:
Chris Martin
BroadSoft
+1 561-404-2130
cmartin(at)broadsoft.com
Media Relations:
Matter for BroadSoft
Erin Knapp
Matter
+1 617-502-6546
BroadSoft(at)matternow.com
AxiCom (EMEA)
Tom Johnson
AxiCom
+44 7960 209361
BroadSoft(at)axicom.com
Navigate Communication (APAC)
Terry Alberstein
+61 (0) 458-484-921
terry(at)navigatecommunication.com.au
BroadSoft
Niaobh (Neve) Levestam
BroadSoft
+44 7919 605660
nlevestam(at)broadsoft.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BroadSoft, Inc. via GlobeNewswire