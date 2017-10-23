Business News

TiGenix granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA for Cx601

Leuven (BELGIUM) - October 23, 2017, 7:00h CEST - TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels

and NASDAQ: TIG), an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on exploiting

the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, stem cells to

develop novel therapies for serious medical conditions, today announces that the

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation

(ODD) to Cx601 for the treatment of patients with fistulizing Crohns disease.



TiGenix started a global pivotal Phase III clinical trial in the first half of

2017 with the aim of submitting a future U.S. Biologics License Application

(BLA) to the FDA for Cx601, a first-in-class allogeneic cell therapy product for

the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with Crohn's disease who

have had an inadequate response to at least one conventional or biologic

therapy. In parallel, TiGenix is exploring expedited pathways to accelerate the

submission and review process for U.S. regulatory approval.



"The granting of orphan drug status by the FDA is a significant step forward in

the Cx601 development program" said Dr. María Pascual, Vice President Regulatory

Affairs and Corporate Quality at TiGenix. "The FDA's recognition of Cx601 as an

orphan drug brings a number of potential financial benefits and is aligned with

our ongoing work seeking expedited pathways towards product approval in the

U.S."



The FDA grants orphan status for novel products to treat conditions affecting

fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Orphan designation, which is intended to

facilitate drug development for rare diseases, provides substantial benefits to



the sponsor, including seven years of market exclusivity following marketing

approval, tax credits for clinical research costs, eligibility for orphan

product grants and the waiver of certain administrative fees.







For more information please contact:



Claudia Jiménez

Senior Director Investor Relations and Communications

Tel: +34918049264

Claudia.jimenez(at)tigenix.com





About TiGenix



TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and NASDAQ: TIG) is an advanced biopharmaceutical

company developing novel therapies for serious medical conditions by exploiting

the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, stem cells.



TiGenix lead product, Cx601, has successfully completed a European Phase III

clinical trial for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas - a severe,

debilitating complication of Crohn's disease. Cx601 has been filed for

regulatory approval in Europe and a global Phase III trial intended to support a

future U.S. Biologic License Application (BLA) started in 2017. TiGenix has

entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a global pharmaceutical company

active in gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired the exclusive right to

develop and commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas outside the U.S.

TiGenix' second adipose-derived product, Cx611, is undergoing a Phase I/II trial

in severe sepsis - a major cause of mortality in the developed world. Finally,

AlloCSC-01, targeting acute ischemic heart disease, has demonstrated positive

results in a Phase I/II trial in acute myocardial infarction (AMI). TiGenix is

headquartered in Leuven (Belgium) and has operations in Madrid (Spain) and

Cambridge, MA (USA). For more information, please visit http://www.tigenix.com.



About Cx601



Cx601 is a local administration of allogeneic (or donor derived) expanded

adipose-derived stem cells (eASCs) for the treatment of complex perianal

fistulas in Crohn's disease patients that have previously failed conventional

therapy. Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestine and

complex perianal fistulas are a severe and debilitating complication for which

there is currently no effective treatment. Cx601 was granted orphan drug

designation by the European Commission in 2009. TiGenix completed a European

Phase III clinical trial (ADMIRE-CD) in August 2015. The 24-week data were

published in the Lancet and showed both the primary endpoint and the safety and

efficacy profile were met[1]. A follow-up analysis was completed at 52 weeks and

104 weeks post-treatment, confirming the sustained efficacy and safety profile

of the product[2]. The 24-week results of the Phase III ADMIRE-CD trial were

published in The Lancet in July 2016.1 Based on the positive 24 weeks Phase III

study results, TiGenix submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the

European Medicines Agency (EMA) and a CHMP opinion is expected in 2017. A global

Phase III clinical trial (ADMIRE-CD II) intended to support a future U.S.

Biologic License Application (BLA) started in 2017, based on a trial protocol

that has been agreed with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through a

special protocol assessment procedure (SPA) (clinicaltrials.gov; NCT03279081).

ADMIRE-CD II is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to

confirm the efficacy and safety of a single administration of Cx601 for the

treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients. In July

2016, TiGenix entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a global

pharmaceutical company active in gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired

exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal

fistulas in Crohn's patients outside of the U.S.





Forward-looking information



This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates with

respect to the anticipated future performance of TiGenix and the market in which

it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be

recognised by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes",

"anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may",

"will" and "continue" and similar expressions. They include all matters that are

not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on

various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties

and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not

prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon

factors that are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual results, the

financial condition, performance or achievements of TiGenix, or industry

results, may turn out to be materially different from any future results,

performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts

and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the

accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and

estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only

speak as of the date of the publication of this press release. TiGenix disclaims

any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or

estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard

thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such

statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by

Belgian law.





