ABLYNX ANNOUNCES WARRANT EXERCISE

GHENT, Belgium, 23 October 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the

Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 156,849 common shares have

been issued by the Company in exchange for ?978,879 as the result of the

exercise of warrants.



As a result of this transaction, Ablynx now has 61,576,144 shares outstanding.



The total number of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities

conferring voting rights currently is 2,411,544 which equals the total number of

voting rights that may result from the exercise of these warrants. Currently

1,000 convertible bonds are outstanding entitling the holders thereof to

7,733,952 shares of the Company in the aggregate, upon conversion of such

convertible bonds.





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co.,

Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi

and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More

information can be found on www.ablynx.com.







For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com



Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

t: +32 (0)9 262 01 37

m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79

e: lies.vanneste(at)ablynx.com



Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX





Ablynx media relations:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Philippa Gardner, Sukaina Virji

t: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

e: ablynx(at)consilium-comms.com





Disclaimer

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-

looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'

current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature,

forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and

assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from

those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks,

uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial

effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors

including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology,

can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any

anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press

release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a

representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a

result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release

any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release

as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions,

assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are

based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its

parent or subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees

guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are

free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future

accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or

the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue

reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this

press release.







