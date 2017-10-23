Business News

Cappasity Starts ARToken crowdsale and Adds Cryptocurrency Expert David Drake to its Advisory Board

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cappasity, a company that

develops a platform and an AR/VR blockchain ecosystem for 3D content production

and mass distribution, is announcing the start of a crowdsale of ARToken (AR) on

October 25, at 1 PM UTC. David Drake, Chairman at LDJ Capital, joins Cappasity's

advisory board to provide counsel on critical issues relating to the specifics

of the ICO process, blockchain and investor relations.



Today, Cappasity is announcing the start of the crowdsale of ARToken - a new

digital currency that will be used as the primary payment unit within the global

decentralized AR/VR Ecosystem for 3D content exchange.



As a token sale is a very important step for the development of the company's

project, Cappasity has decided to consult the deep expertise of one of the

leading specialists in blockchain, cryptocurrency and international business

development - David Drake, Chairman at LDJ Capital. David has shown his strong

interest in the project and joined Cappasity's advisory board.



David Drake is the Chairman of LDJ Capital, a family office; Victoria Partners,

LDJ Real Estate Group; Drake Hospitality Group; and, The Soho Loft Media Group.

LDJ Capital's extended network of funds of funds and hedge funds manages 1.5

trillion USD in assets. Mr. Drake's access to 100,000 investors is maintained

through his media holding investment, The Soho Loft Media Group which has

produced and sponsored over 1500+ global finance conferences since 2002. David

is actively involved in the Crypto community as a speaker and has helped ICO

firms he advised raise in excess of $100M in funding.



"AR/VR market is rapidly growing, with diverse content being the driving force



behind the industry's growth. I found the project by Cappasity having every

chance to come off since Cappasity creates a convenient environment where high-

quality 3D content will be produced in large amounts. I am really glad to share

my expertise with Cappasity to help bring future changes into the

industry," said David Drake, Partner at LDJ Capital.



"3D content is becoming a critical component in multiple verticals including

gaming, entertainment, retail, art, education, and health. Cappasity will

leverage the blockchain to become the global 3D/AR/VR content exchange ecosystem

for the users, developers and businesses who will benefit from 3D image

creation, embedding and trading," noted Kosta Popov, Cappasity founder and

CEO. "We are excited to bring innovative content creators the opportunity to

participate in the AR/VR content revolution with the utility ARToken (ART) to

power the whole ecosystem."



The ARToken crowdsale begins on the 25th of October and will last for 4 weeks.

Cappasity platform, a beta-version of which was released in January 2017, plans

to attract a total of $30m within Phase 1. The latter is divided into three

tiers. Tier 1 allows participants to get up to a 20% bonus. Total investment in

the company from VC funds and angel investors so far amounted to $1.8m.





MEDIA INQUIRIES

Jenny Herz

info(at)cappasity.com



Website - https://www.artoken.io

Twitter - https://twitter.com/cappasity

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/cappasity

Telegram - https://t.me/artoken

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/cappasity-inc-









