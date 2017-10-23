(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Powered by BroadSoft now includes more than 100 global channel partners to
realize the full potential of the cloud unified communication and collaboration
market opportunity
PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) a
global market share leader in cloud business software for unified communication
as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a
service (CCaaS) today announced the addition of new digital customer lifecycle
management tools including the BroadCloud(®) Channel Support System (CSS) and
three new services: BroadSoft go-to-market services, BroadSoft onboarding
services and BroadSoft adoption services.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available
at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b86c0264-fb6d-44fd-a7ae-
38bba426e281
Powered by BroadSoft, which launched at BroadSoft Connections last year,
currently supports 116 channel partners across the globe, validating industry
demand for a complete end-to-end digital journey, including best-practice
support to maximize selling, onboarding and adoption activities.
"Using the Powered by BroadSoft program, I'm able to offer a quality digital
marketing service to my network of more than 1,000 resellers. I'm delighted with
the range and quality of content in the digital campaign toolkits structured
around today's digital buyer's journey," said Justin Coombes, Head of Marketing,
Gamma. "We realized impressive results from our first Powered by BroadSoft
campaign with marketing conversion rates twice the industry standard, and a key
ingredient for increasing our Horizon Cloud PBX base by 62% in 2016."
The new BroadCloud Channel Support System platform not only streamlines
ordering, servicing and subscriber management, but can also provide digital
marketing and onboarding support speeding channel partner time to market and
customer adoption - turning prospects into lifelong advocates. In addition,
BroadSoft has announced three new channel services to enhance customer lifecycle
management:
* BroadSoft go-to-market (GTM) services include digital campaigns, microsites,
sales enablement, branding and digital transformation services
* BroadSoft onboarding services include customer training, installation and
migration services
* BroadSoft adoption services include service assurance, customer support,
channel help desk, billing services, analytics and reporting
"We are excited about the new BroadCloud Channel Support System platform and the
new go to market services to acquire, grow and maintain customers by
understanding their needs," said Taher Behbehani, chief digital and marketing
officer at BroadSoft. "In the past, channel partners had to design, build and
deploy solutions, but with SaaS there is a new opportunity to sell an end-to-end
experience from selling to onboarding and adoption. This is what will drive
engagement and create lifelong customers."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "will"
and "can" and other similar terms and phrases and includes, among others,
statements regarding the benefits to BroadSoft's customers resulting from the
use of BroadSoft's BroadCloud channel support system. The outcome of the events
described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements,
including, but not limited to, the financial and other benefits to BroadSoft
resulting from the use of BroadSoft's BroadCloud channel support system, as well
as those factors contained in the "Risk Factors" section of BroadSoft's Form 10-
K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, or SEC, on February 23, 2017, and in BroadSoft's other filings with
the SEC. All information in this release is as of October 23, 2017. Except as
required by law, BroadSoft undertakes no obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statement made herein for any reason to conform the statement to
actual results or changes in its expectations.
About BroadSoft
BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud pbx, unified communications, team
collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers
across 80 countries. We are a market leader for cloud unified communications
with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30
service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers
users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough
performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.
