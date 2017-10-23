Business News

Powered by BroadSoft Channel Program Introduces New Digital Customer Lifecycle Platform and Services to Enhance Revenue Growth

ID: 564654

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Powered by BroadSoft now includes more than 100 global channel partners to

realize the full potential of the cloud unified communication and collaboration

market opportunity



PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) a

global market share leader in cloud business software for unified communication

as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a

service (CCaaS) today announced the addition of new digital customer lifecycle

management tools including the BroadCloud(®) Channel Support System (CSS) and

three new services: BroadSoft go-to-market services, BroadSoft onboarding

services and BroadSoft adoption services.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b86c0264-fb6d-44fd-a7ae-

38bba426e281







Powered by BroadSoft, which launched at BroadSoft Connections last year,

currently supports 116 channel partners across the globe, validating industry

demand for a complete end-to-end digital journey, including best-practice

support to maximize selling, onboarding and adoption activities.



"Using the Powered by BroadSoft program, I'm able to offer a quality digital

marketing service to my network of more than 1,000 resellers. I'm delighted with

the range and quality of content in the digital campaign toolkits structured

around today's digital buyer's journey," said Justin Coombes, Head of Marketing,

Gamma. "We realized impressive results from our first Powered by BroadSoft

campaign with marketing conversion rates twice the industry standard, and a key

ingredient for increasing our Horizon Cloud PBX base by 62% in 2016."



The new BroadCloud Channel Support System platform not only streamlines

ordering, servicing and subscriber management, but can also provide digital

marketing and onboarding support speeding channel partner time to market and



customer adoption - turning prospects into lifelong advocates. In addition,

BroadSoft has announced three new channel services to enhance customer lifecycle

management:



* BroadSoft go-to-market (GTM) services include digital campaigns, microsites,

sales enablement, branding and digital transformation services

* BroadSoft onboarding services include customer training, installation and

migration services

* BroadSoft adoption services include service assurance, customer support,

channel help desk, billing services, analytics and reporting







"We are excited about the new BroadCloud Channel Support System platform and the

new go to market services to acquire, grow and maintain customers by

understanding their needs," said Taher Behbehani, chief digital and marketing

officer at BroadSoft. "In the past, channel partners had to design, build and

deploy solutions, but with SaaS there is a new opportunity to sell an end-to-end

experience from selling to onboarding and adoption. This is what will drive

engagement and create lifelong customers."



To find out more about the Powered by BroadSoft program, click here.

To find out more about the Channel Support System (CSS), click here.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking

statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "will"

and "can" and other similar terms and phrases and includes, among others,

statements regarding the benefits to BroadSoft's customers resulting from the

use of BroadSoft's BroadCloud channel support system. The outcome of the events

described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown

risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements,

including, but not limited to, the financial and other benefits to BroadSoft

resulting from the use of BroadSoft's BroadCloud channel support system, as well

as those factors contained in the "Risk Factors" section of BroadSoft's Form 10-

K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission, or SEC, on February 23, 2017, and in BroadSoft's other filings with

the SEC. All information in this release is as of October 23, 2017. Except as

required by law, BroadSoft undertakes no obligation to update publicly any

forward-looking statement made herein for any reason to conform the statement to

actual results or changes in its expectations.



About BroadSoft

BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud pbx, unified communications, team

collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers

across 80 countries. We are a market leader for cloud unified communications

with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30

service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers

users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough

performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



Twitter | LinkedIn | BroadSoft Blog



Investor Relations:



Chris Martin

BroadSoft

+1 561-404-2130

cmartin(at)broadsoft.com



Media Relations:



Matter for BroadSoft

Erin Knapp

Matter

+1 617-502-6546

BroadSoft(at)matternow.com



AxiCom (EMEA)

Tom Johnson

AxiCom

+44 7960 209361

BroadSoft(at)axicom.com



Navigate Communication (APAC)

Terry Alberstein

+61 (0) 458-484-921

terry(at)navigatecommunication.com.au



BroadSoft

Niaobh (Neve) Levestam

BroadSoft

+44 7919 605660

nlevestam(at)broadsoft.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: BroadSoft, Inc. via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from BroadSoft, Inc.