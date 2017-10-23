(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
New, localized data centers offer multinational enterprise customers secure,
multi-language calling and collaboration between global offices via a single,
borderless BroadCloud platform
PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) a
global market share leader in cloud business software for unified communication
as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a
service (CCaaS), today announced its BroadSoft Business cloud communication
suite is available worldwide via several new BroadCloud(®) data centers
throughout EMEA and APAC. This expansion allows multinational enterprises to
rely on a single provider across their international locations to collaborate
with peers and customers around the globe, while meeting full regulatory and
security compliance across different countries.
A recent McKinsey Global Institute 2016 report noted that cross-border bandwidth
is projected to increase nine times over the next five years due to increasing
flows of information, searches, communication, video, transactions and
intracompany traffic. To support this cross-border communication and foster
continued company growth into new markets, enterprises require a solution that
allows employees to collaborate easily and securely from one business identity
from anywhere around the world, on any device.
The new international footprint will expand the reach of the more than 600
service providers, system integrators and resellers channel partners in more
than 80 countries who provide the BroadSoft Business application suite to their
multinational enterprise customers operating in the cloud:
* BroadSoft UC-One is now available in 38 countries and in 11 languages
* BroadSoft Team-One is now available in more than 30 countries and in four
languages
* BroadSoft CC-One is now available in seven countries and in six languages
More information:
BroadSoft, which works with the leading carriers and has maintained a long-
standing international presence, is ideally suited to open global borders,
having built its businesses on helping customers understand how to navigate
complex international regulatory and compliance issues. BroadSoft service
providers and channel partners are suited to meet the needs of large enterprises
with both regional and global sales support.
"Our expanded BroadSoft Business cloud UC suite is ideal for multinational
enterprise customers, who need a secure global cloud network for communication,
collaboration and contact centers" said Dino Di Palma, chief revenue officer,
BroadSoft. "Modern enterprises need a unified solution that helps them execute
everywhere they have presence. We're thrilled to be part of helping enterprises
get the most out of their workforce, regardless of location."
BroadSoft Business is a fully integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud
PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and contact center applications,
delivered in the cloud providing contextual intelligence across the entire
platform so users can access the information and apps they need in one place.
For more information about how BroadSoft Business BroadCloud can seamlessly
connect your enterprise to the latest carrier-grade features and functionalities
over its secure, reliable and scalable platform, contact
enterprise(at)broadsoft.com.
To read more about BroadSoft multinational enterprise support, click here.
About BroadSoft
BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud pbx, unified communications, team
collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers
across 80 countries. We are a market leader for cloud unified communications
with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30
service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers
users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough
performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.
Twitter | LinkedIn | BroadSoft Blog
Investor Relations:
Chris Martin
BroadSoft
+1 561-404-2130
cmartin(at)broadsoft.com
Media Relations:
Matter for BroadSoft
Erin Knapp
Matter
+1 617-502-6546
BroadSoft(at)matternow.com
AxiCom (EMEA)
Tom Johnson
AxiCom
+44 7960 209361
BroadSoft(at)axicom.com
Navigate Communication (APAC)
Terry Alberstein
+61 (0) 458-484-921
terry(at)navigatecommunication.com.au
BroadSoft
Niaobh (Neve) Levestam
BroadSoft
+44 7919 605660
nlevestam(at)broadsoft.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BroadSoft, Inc. via GlobeNewswire