BroadSoft Business Cloud PBX, Team Collaboration and Contact Center Apps Now Available for Multinational Enterprises

New, localized data centers offer multinational enterprise customers secure,

multi-language calling and collaboration between global offices via a single,

borderless BroadCloud platform



PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) a

global market share leader in cloud business software for unified communication

as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a

service (CCaaS), today announced its BroadSoft Business cloud communication

suite is available worldwide via several new BroadCloud(®) data centers

throughout EMEA and APAC. This expansion allows multinational enterprises to

rely on a single provider across their international locations to collaborate

with peers and customers around the globe, while meeting full regulatory and

security compliance across different countries.



A recent McKinsey Global Institute 2016 report noted that cross-border bandwidth

is projected to increase nine times over the next five years due to increasing

flows of information, searches, communication, video, transactions and

intracompany traffic. To support this cross-border communication and foster

continued company growth into new markets, enterprises require a solution that

allows employees to collaborate easily and securely from one business identity

from anywhere around the world, on any device.



The new international footprint will expand the reach of the more than 600

service providers, system integrators and resellers channel partners in more

than 80 countries who provide the BroadSoft Business application suite to their

multinational enterprise customers operating in the cloud:



* BroadSoft UC-One is now available in 38 countries and in 11 languages

* BroadSoft Team-One is now available in more than 30 countries and in four

languages

* BroadSoft CC-One is now available in seven countries and in six languages





BroadSoft, which works with the leading carriers and has maintained a long-

standing international presence, is ideally suited to open global borders,

having built its businesses on helping customers understand how to navigate

complex international regulatory and compliance issues. BroadSoft service

providers and channel partners are suited to meet the needs of large enterprises

with both regional and global sales support.



"Our expanded BroadSoft Business cloud UC suite is ideal for multinational

enterprise customers, who need a secure global cloud network for communication,

collaboration and contact centers" said Dino Di Palma, chief revenue officer,

BroadSoft. "Modern enterprises need a unified solution that helps them execute

everywhere they have presence. We're thrilled to be part of helping enterprises

get the most out of their workforce, regardless of location."



BroadSoft Business is a fully integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud

PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and contact center applications,

delivered in the cloud providing contextual intelligence across the entire

platform so users can access the information and apps they need in one place.



For more information about how BroadSoft Business BroadCloud can seamlessly

connect your enterprise to the latest carrier-grade features and functionalities

over its secure, reliable and scalable platform, contact

enterprise(at)broadsoft.com.



To read more about BroadSoft multinational enterprise support, click here.



About BroadSoft

BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud pbx, unified communications, team

collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers

across 80 countries. We are a market leader for cloud unified communications

with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30

service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers

users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough

performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



Investor Relations:



Chris Martin

BroadSoft

+1 561-404-2130

cmartin(at)broadsoft.com



Media Relations:



Matter for BroadSoft

Erin Knapp

Matter

+1 617-502-6546

BroadSoft(at)matternow.com



AxiCom (EMEA)

Tom Johnson

AxiCom

+44 7960 209361

BroadSoft(at)axicom.com



Navigate Communication (APAC)

Terry Alberstein

+61 (0) 458-484-921

terry(at)navigatecommunication.com.au



BroadSoft

Niaobh (Neve) Levestam

BroadSoft

+44 7919 605660

nlevestam(at)broadsoft.com









