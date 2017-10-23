Business News

Orange Belgium: Financial information for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017

Solid commercial performance

confirms the relevance of Orange Belgium's convergent and mobile data strategy



9M 2017: Total service revenues + 2.4 % yoy, adjusted EBITDA +1.3 % yoy at group

level,

Q3 2017: + 15k postpaid net adds, +2.7 % yoy postpaid ARPU growth, +18k

convergent Orange LOVE net adds in Belgium



Brussels, 23 October 2017 - Today, the Orange Belgium Group (Euronext Brussels:

OBEL) publishes its results for the third quarter and first nine months of

2017. The third quarter of 2017 was marked by a strong commercial dynamism and a

good performance of Orange Belgium's growth drivers: convergence, mobile data

monetization and customer experience. The development of its convergent customer

base progressed well, reaching 82 thousand convergent LOVE customers in Belgium

with 129 thousand attached SIM cards. The mobile performance in Belgium was good

in the third quarter of 2017 with +15 thousand postpaid net subscribers'

additions in combination with a postpaid ARPU growth of +2.7 % yoy. This

demonstrates the success of the company's value strategy in accelerating the

market shift to higher data usage.



* Orange Belgium's data monetization strategy leverages the shift to higher

data usage. Orange Belgium's postpaid net additions amounted to 15 thousand

in the third quarter of 2017, reaching a total of 2.29 million postpaid

customers. As a result of increased 4G smartphone penetration - up from 44 %

a year ago to 56 % at the end of the third quarter of 2017 - and growing

demand for music and video streaming - lifting average smartphone usage to

1.7 GB from 1.2 GB a year ago - Orange Belgium's postpaid ARPU increased to

30.0 euros, a year-on-year growth of 2.7 %. This increase is achieved thanks



to a higher data usage.





* Orange Belgium starts a new phase as a convergent operator. The convergent

LOVE customer base increased by 18 thousand in the third quarter of 2017 to

82 thousand, while the company's mobile LOVE customer base increased by 23

thousand to 129 thousand, representing almost 6 % of the total postpaid

customer base.Since the launch of its convergent offer, Orange Belgium

introduced new TV channels, the Orange TV app and a new double data offer

for its LOVE customers. With the milestone of 100 thousand convergent LOVE

customers in sight by the end of the year, Orange Belgium is entering a new

phase as a convergent operator, aiming at deploying always more efficient

and customer oriented marketing, sales, provisioning, installation and

loyalty programs. This is taking place in parallel with the proliferation of

Easy Switch and ahead of the expected implementation of a fairer and cost-

oriented wholesale model with more detailed service level agreements for the

cable operators.





* Orange Belgium invites regulators to rule in favor of competition in the

fixed market. The Belgian regulators' consultation on the draft market

analysis of the TV and broadband market ran until the end of September

2017. The Belgian Competition Authority and the European Commission should

be notified in the fourth quarter of 2017 once observations have been

reviewed. A final decision is expected in the first half of 2018. Orange

Belgium has called on the regulators to rapidly come to a final proposition

and to improve substantially the financial conditions for cable wholesale

access, in order to obtain a sustainable margin of the standalone cable

business.





* Orange Belgium delivered a good financial performance in the first nine

months of 2017, against a roaming headwind. The group achieved a total

turnover of 933.7 million euros in the first nine months of 2017, an

increase of 1.5 % year-on-year (+4.7 % underlying growth after adjustment

for the 28.0 million euros related to EU roaming). Despite the decrease of

the adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2017 mainly due to lower MVNO

revenues, Orange Belgium Group's adjusted EBITDA increased 1.3 % in the

first nine months of 2017 to 240.3 million euros, compared to 237.1 million

euros a year ago. This result was achieved despite the negative EBITDA

contribution of the standalone cable business of 14.9 million euros in the

first nine months of 2017. Orange Belgium Group invested 114.6 million euros

in the first nine months of 2017, of which 35.5 million euros was related to

cable activities. Despite these growth related investments, an operational

cash flow of 137.4 million euros was generated in the first nine months of

2017. At the end of September 2017, the net financial debt stood at 288.3

million euros. As a result, the net financial debt/reported EBITDA ratio

stood at 0.9x.





* The Orange Belgium Group confirms its guidance for the financial year 2017:

growth in total service revenues, an adjusted EBITDA between 290 and 310

million euros and total capex excluding investments linked to the uptake of

the Orange Internet + TV offer to remain stable compared to 2016.







