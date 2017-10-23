(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Liestal, Switzerland, October 23, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:SANN)
announces that the first International Consensus Statement on the Clinical and
Therapeutic Management of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) has been
published in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology.
The Consensus Statement reflects the independent views from a panel of world-
leading experts in the management of patients with LHON. It is intended to
provide guidance for the clinical and therapeutic management of LHON based on
the evidence currently available. Amongst other clinical aspects, the Consensus
Statement focuses on the use of Raxone(®) (idebenone), the first and only
treatment approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2015 for the
treatment of this heritable form of vision loss. The authors provide guidance on
the optimal target population, timing, dose and frequency of administration of
idebenone as well as other areas where there has previously been a lack of
accepted definitions and general guidelines for the clinical management of
patients with LHON.
"The expert consensus statement provides a much-needed set of recommendations
for physicians who are treating patients with LHON, ultimately leading to
improved patient care," said Francesco Bandello, MD, Professor at University
Vita Salute, Scientific Institute San Raffaele of Milano and Past-President of
the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA). "In March 2016, during an
international meeting sponsored by the San Raffaele Scientific Institute,
sixteen international experts came together to provide these recommendations so
that treating physicians, health care providers, and health organizations can
further advance the management of patients with LHON."
Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera, commented: "This is the first time that a
consensus for the management of LHON has been developed, and this paper will
generate important awareness for the disease and Raxone - the first approved
treatment for this heritable form of vision loss. We hope that this publication
will allow us to engage in further collaborations with the neuro-
ophthalmological and optic nerve specialist community, and that we are able to
advance knowledge and continue to improve the clinical outcomes for those
suffering from this rare disease."
The paper is available in electronic format to subscribers to the Journal of
Neuro-Ophthalmology. The abstract is accessible under the following link:
http://journals.lww.com/jneuro-
ophthalmology/Abstract/publishahead/International_Consensus_Statement_on_the_Cli
nical.99345.aspx
About Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy and the Therapeutic Use of Raxone
Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is a heritable genetic disease
causing profound vision loss and blindness. The disease presents predominantly
in young, otherwise healthy adult males as rapid, painless loss of central
vision, usually leading to permanent bilateral blindness within a few months of
the onset of symptoms. About 95% of patients harbor one of three pathogenic
mutations of the mitochondrial DNA, which cause a defect in the complex I
subunit of the mitochondrial respiratory chain. This defect leads to decreased
cellular energy (ATP) production, increased reactive oxygen species (ROS)
production and retinal ganglion cell dysfunction, which cause progressive loss
of visual acuity and blindness.
Raxone (idebenone), a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor for the
enzyme NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1), circumvents the complex I defect,
reduces and scavenges ROS, restores cellular energy levels in retinal ganglion
cells and promotes recovery of visual acuity.
Raxone is an oral medication, currently authorized in the European Union,
Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Israel at a daily dose of 900 mg for the
treatment of visual impairment in adolescent and adult patients with LHON.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical
products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases.
Santhera's lead product Raxone(®) (idebenone) is authorized in the European
Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Israel for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD),
Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application in the European Union
and Switzerland for DMD patients with respiratory function decline who are not
taking glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of
Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone(®) in a
third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and omigapil
for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas of high unmet medical need.
For further information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.
Raxone(®) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information:
Sue Schneidhorst, Head Group Communications
Europe: +41 61 906 89 26
US: +1 646 586 2113
sue.schneidhorst(at)santhera.com
Investors:
Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Hans Vitzthum,
LifeSci Advisors
Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US:
+1 212 915 2568
christoph.rentsch(at)santhera.com
hans(at)lifesciadvisors.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for
or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This
publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the
Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties
and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those
expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place
undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any
contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
