Strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) sales in the United States trigger first sales milestone payment to Basilea

Strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) sales in the United States trigger first sales

milestone payment to Basilea

Basel, Switzerland, October 23, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN)

announced today that the sales of the antifungal Cresemba(®) (isavuconazole) in

the United States exceeded the threshold triggering the first sales milestone

payment from Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas") to Basilea in the amount of

CHF 5 million.



David Veitch, Chief Commercial Officer of Basilea, said: "We are very pleased

with the continued commercial success of Cresemba in the U.S. reflecting the

medical need for agents treating invasive aspergillosis and invasive

mucormycosis in adults and the increasing importance of Cresemba in the

treatment of adults suffering from these potentially life-threatening invasive

fungal infections that predominantly affect immunocompromised patients, such as

patients with cancer and after transplantation."



Under the agreement with Astellas, Basilea is still eligible for additional

sales milestone payments of up to CHF 285 million in addition to tiered, double-

digit royalties on U.S. sales.



About Cresemba (isavuconazole)



Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized

under the trade name Cresemba. Basilea has entered into several license and

distributions agreements covering the Unites States, Europe, Japan, Latin

America, the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and

Israel. Isavuconazole is approved in the United States for patients 18 years of

age and older in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive

mucormycosis.(1 )In Europe (28 European Union member states, as well as in



Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) Isavuconazole is approved for the treatment

of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult

patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.(2)

Isavuconazole has U.S. and European orphan drug designation for the approved

indications. Outside the U.S. and Europe, the drug is currently not approved for

commercial use.



About Basilea



Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company

developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance

and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of

bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company is committed to

discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products

to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland

and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be

found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.



References



1 Cresemba US prescribing information [Accessed: October 20, 2017]



2 European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba: http://www.ema.europa.eu

[Accessed: October 20, 2017]









