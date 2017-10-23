(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG /
Strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) sales in the United States trigger first sales
milestone payment to Basilea
Basel, Switzerland, October 23, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN)
announced today that the sales of the antifungal Cresemba(®) (isavuconazole) in
the United States exceeded the threshold triggering the first sales milestone
payment from Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas") to Basilea in the amount of
CHF 5 million.
David Veitch, Chief Commercial Officer of Basilea, said: "We are very pleased
with the continued commercial success of Cresemba in the U.S. reflecting the
medical need for agents treating invasive aspergillosis and invasive
mucormycosis in adults and the increasing importance of Cresemba in the
treatment of adults suffering from these potentially life-threatening invasive
fungal infections that predominantly affect immunocompromised patients, such as
patients with cancer and after transplantation."
Under the agreement with Astellas, Basilea is still eligible for additional
sales milestone payments of up to CHF 285 million in addition to tiered, double-
digit royalties on U.S. sales.
About Cresemba (isavuconazole)
Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized
under the trade name Cresemba. Basilea has entered into several license and
distributions agreements covering the Unites States, Europe, Japan, Latin
America, the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and
Israel. Isavuconazole is approved in the United States for patients 18 years of
age and older in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive
mucormycosis.(1 )In Europe (28 European Union member states, as well as in
More information:
Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) Isavuconazole is approved for the treatment
of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult
patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.(2)
Isavuconazole has U.S. and European orphan drug designation for the approved
indications. Outside the U.S. and Europe, the drug is currently not approved for
commercial use.
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company
developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance
and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of
bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company is committed to
discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products
to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland
and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be
found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
