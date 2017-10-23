KONE to equip Melbourne's premium grade office building in Australia with UltraRope

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
KONE Corporation, press release, October 23, 2017
KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order
to supply 21 elevators and 4 escalators to the Olderfleet development on 477
Collins Street in Melbourne, Australia. Situated in the heart of Melbourne's CBD
and integrated with the Olderfleet's iconic façade, the project will house the
city's newest premium grade office building designed with a best-in-class,
technology-enabled future workplace in mind.
With 58,444sqm of office space spanning 38 levels, the building will be 158
metres in height. Complementing the premium office space are the top of the line
amenities services, including a wellness centre and childcare as well as an
extensive range of retail options in and around the building.
One of the focuses of the project is building an office and workplace of the
future and ensuring Olderfleet is equipped with the latest in technological
innovations. KONE will fit a number of elevators with the revolutionary KONE
UltraRope® technology to enable tenants to safely travel to the Sky Rise, while
offering unrivalled elevator eco-efficiency, reliability and durability.
KONE's innovative JumpLift solution is also being deployed during the
construction, in order to save time, cut energy costs and improve safety
throughout the project.
Providing a safe, seamless and efficient journey for tenants and guests is
crucial and KONE will be providing Olderfleet with its people flow solutions to
optimize this experience, including 12 KONE MiniSpace® elevators, 9 KONE
MonoSpace® elevators, 4 KONE TravelMaster110® escalators as well as 4 KONE
Access® destination control systems.
"This building represents a fantastic integration of the new with the historic
to provide a unique urban experience. We're excited and proud to have the
More information:
opportunity to bring the best People Flow® experience and the latest in KONE
technological innovations to the centre of one of Australia's premier cities",
says Axel Berkling, Executive Vice President for KONE Asia Pacific.
Olderfleet is developed and built by Mirvac, with Grimshaw Architects as the
design partner.
The contract was awarded in the third quarter of 2017.
(Image source: Mirvac)
