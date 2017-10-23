Business News

KONE to equip Melbourne's premium grade office building in Australia with UltraRope

ID: 564659

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





KONE Corporation, press release, October 23, 2017



KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order

to supply 21 elevators and 4 escalators to the Olderfleet development on 477

Collins Street in Melbourne, Australia. Situated in the heart of Melbourne's CBD

and integrated with the Olderfleet's iconic façade, the project will house the

city's newest premium grade office building designed with a best-in-class,

technology-enabled future workplace in mind.



With 58,444sqm of office space spanning 38 levels, the building will be 158

metres in height. Complementing the premium office space are the top of the line

amenities services, including a wellness centre and childcare as well as an

extensive range of retail options in and around the building.



One of the focuses of the project is building an office and workplace of the

future and ensuring Olderfleet is equipped with the latest in technological

innovations. KONE will fit a number of elevators with the revolutionary KONE

UltraRope® technology to enable tenants to safely travel to the Sky Rise, while

offering unrivalled elevator eco-efficiency, reliability and durability.



KONE's innovative JumpLift solution is also being deployed during the

construction, in order to save time, cut energy costs and improve safety

throughout the project.



Providing a safe, seamless and efficient journey for tenants and guests is

crucial and KONE will be providing Olderfleet with its people flow solutions to

optimize this experience, including 12 KONE MiniSpace® elevators, 9 KONE

MonoSpace® elevators, 4 KONE TravelMaster110® escalators as well as 4 KONE

Access® destination control systems.



"This building represents a fantastic integration of the new with the historic

to provide a unique urban experience. We're excited and proud to have the



opportunity to bring the best People Flow® experience and the latest in KONE

technological innovations to the centre of one of Australia's premier cities",

says Axel Berkling, Executive Vice President for KONE Asia Pacific.



Olderfleet is developed and built by Mirvac, with Grimshaw Architects as the

design partner.



The contract was awarded in the third quarter of 2017.



(Image source: Mirvac)



Read more

KONE UltraRope®

KONE Jumplift construction time elevator



Previous press releases on KONE's orders are available at www.kone.com/press

including:

October 13, 2016: The first KONE UltraRope® in China to be installed in

Beijing's tallest building, China Zun

March 16, 2016: KONE wins order for Australia 108 luxury apartment building in

Melbourne

June 5, 2014: KONE wins order for Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Tower, the world's

tallest building

October 1, 2013: First KONE UltraRope installed at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore,

in time for the World Architecture Festival



For further information, please contact:

Liisa Kivelä, Director, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel.

+358 204 75 4330, media(at)kone.com



About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in

the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and

automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization

to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective

People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in

taller, smarter buildings. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion

and at the end of the year over 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed

on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: KONE OYJ via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from KONE OYJ