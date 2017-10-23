BinckBank N.V. : trading update third quarter 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BinckBank expands its product palet as part of the strategic transformation
* Adjusted net earnings per share for 17YTD ? 0.36 (16YTD ? 0.34) and for
17Q3 ? 0.13
* Net interest income increased in 2017 due to investment in mortgage rights
* Transactions 17YTD slightly lower, however income from operating activities
17YTD increased with 3%
* In the Netherlands, BinckBank introduced Binck Comfort, an online
personalised discretionary asset
* management service
* Strong growth of new clients for Binck Forward in 17Q3
* BinckBank makes securities lending accessible for private investors
* First BinckBank Tour in august 2017 is a great success and supports
widespread brand awareness
* BinckBank sells its 100% share in subsidiary Able Holding B.V. in October
2017
