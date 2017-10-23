Business News

BinckBank N.V. : trading update third quarter 2017

BinckBank expands its product palet as part of the strategic transformation



* Adjusted net earnings per share for 17YTD ? 0.36 (16YTD ? 0.34) and for

17Q3 ? 0.13

* Net interest income increased in 2017 due to investment in mortgage rights

* Transactions 17YTD slightly lower, however income from operating activities

17YTD increased with 3%

* In the Netherlands, BinckBank introduced Binck Comfort, an online

personalised discretionary asset

* management service

* Strong growth of new clients for Binck Forward in 17Q3

* BinckBank makes securities lending accessible for private investors

* First BinckBank Tour in august 2017 is a great success and supports

widespread brand awareness

* BinckBank sells its 100% share in subsidiary Able Holding B.V. in October

2017





Click here for the full press release:

http://hugin.info/130685/R/2143452/821298.pdf







