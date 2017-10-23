(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Breakthrough Therapy Designation based on Phase III study showing the three-
year relapse-free survival (RFS) rate for patients treated with the
combination was 58%, compared to 39% with placebo[1]
* First targeted combination therapy to demonstrate a clinical benefit in
patients with a BRAF V600E/K mutation in the adjuvant setting[1]
* Discussions with global regulatory authorities are ongoing
Basel, October 23, 2017 - Novartis today announced that the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for
Tafinlar(®) (dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist(®) (trametinib) for the
adjuvant treatment of patients with stage III melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation
following complete resection. Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist is in
development to become the first adjuvant treatment specifically for melanoma
patients with a BRAF V600 mutation.
The designation is based on results from COMBI-AD, a Phase III study of 870
patients with stage III BRAF V600E/K mutation-positive melanoma after complete
surgical resection treated with Tafinlar + Mekinist[1]. Patients received the
Tafinlar (150 mg BID) + Mekinist (2 mg QD) combination (n = 438) or matching
placebos (n = 432)[1]. After a median follow-up of 2.8 years, the primary
endpoint of relapse-free survival (RFS) was met. Treatment with the combination
therapy significantly reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 53% vs.
placebo (HR: 0.47 [95% CI: 0.39-0.58]; median not reached vs. 16.6 months,
More information:
respectively; p<0.001)[1]. The RFS benefit among the combination arm was
observed across all patient subgroups, including stage III A, B and C[1]. These
results were recently presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology
Congress (ESMO) and published in the New England Journal of Medicine[1],[2].
"There is a need for more effective treatment options for stage III melanoma
patients at a high risk of recurrence following surgical resection," said Samit
Hirawat, Executive Vice President and Head, Global Drug Development at Novartis
Oncology. "We thank the FDA for recognizing the scientific advancement Tafinlar
and Mekinist may provide in this adjuvant setting."
Adverse events (AEs) were consistent with other Tafinlar + Mekinist studies, and
no new safety signals were reported[1]. Of patients treated with the
combination, 97% experienced an AE; 41% had grade 3/4 AEs and 26% had AEs
leading to treatment discontinuation (vs. 88%, 14% and 3%, respectively, with
placebo)[1].
According to FDA guidelines, treatments that receive Breakthrough Therapy
Designation are those that treat a serious or life threatening disease or
condition and demonstrate a substantial improvement over existing therapies on
one or more clinically significant endpoints based on preliminary clinical
evidence. The designation also indicates that the agency will expedite the
development and review of Tafinlar + Mekinist for the adjuvant treatment of
patients with stage III melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation following complete
resection. The treatment combination has previously received Breakthrough
Therapy Designations in metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
and anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC).
About COMBI-AD
The COMBI-AD study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase III
study and included a total of 870 patients with stage III, BRAF V600E/K-mutant
melanoma who had undergone prior complete surgical resection, without prior
anticancer therapy. Patients were treated for 12 months and stratified based on
BRAF mutation (V600E vs. V600K) and stage (IIIA vs. IIIB vs. IIIC).
The primary endpoint was RFS. Secondary endpoints included overall survival
(OS), distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS), freedom from relapse (FFR), and
safety.
About Melanoma
There are about 200,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed worldwide each year,
approximately half of which have BRAF mutations. Gene tests can determine
whether a tumor has a BRAF mutation[3],[4]. Patients who receive surgical
treatment for melanoma may have a high risk of recurrence because melanoma cells
can remain in the body after surgery[5]. Adjuvant therapy may be recommended for
patients with high-risk melanoma to help reduce the risk of melanoma
returning[5].
About Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination
Combination use of Tafinlar + Mekinist in patients with unresectable or
metastatic melanoma who have a BRAF V600 mutation is approved in the US, EU,
Australia, Canada and other countries.
The combination of Tafinlar + Mekinist is also approved for the treatment of
metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a BRAF V600E mutation in the
US and advanced NSCLC with a BRAF V600 mutation in the EU.
Tafinlar and Mekinist target different kinases within the serine/threonine
kinase family - BRAF and MEK1/2, respectively - in the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK pathway,
which is implicated in NSCLC and melanoma, among other cancers. When Tafinlar is
used with Mekinist, the combination has been shown to slow tumor growth more
than either drug alone. The combination of Tafinlar + Mekinist is currently
being investigated in an ongoing clinical trial program across a range of tumor
types conducted in study centers worldwide.
The safety and efficacy profile of the Tafinlar + Mekinist combination has not
yet been established outside of the approved indications.
Tafinlar and Mekinist are also indicated in more than 60 countries worldwide,
including the US and EU, as single agents to treat patients with unresectable or
metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation.
Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination Important Safety Information
Tafinlar + Mekinist combination may cause serious side effects.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist should only be used to treat patients with
a change (mutation) in the BRAF gene; therefore, doctors should test their
patients before treatment, as patients without a BRAF mutation and with a RAS
mutation can be at risk of increased cell proliferation in the presence of a
BRAF inhibitor.
Doctors should also consider other treatment options for their patients if they
had been previously treated with a BRAF inhibitor as single agent, as the
limited data available have shown that the efficacy of Tafinlar + Mekinist is
lower in these patients.
When Tafinlar is used in combination with Mekinist, or when Tafinlar is
administered as monotherapy, it can cause new cancers (both skin cancer and non-
skin cancer). Patients should be advised to contact their doctor immediately for
any new lesions, changes to existing lesions on their skin, or signs and
symptoms of other malignancies.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause severe
bleeding, and in some cases can lead to death. Patients should be advised to
call their healthcare provider and get medical help right away if they have
headaches, dizziness, or feel weak, cough up blood or blood clots, vomit blood
or their vomit looks like "coffee grounds," have red or black stools that look
like tar, or any unusual signs of bleeding.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or either drug alone, can cause severe
eye problems that can lead to blindness. Patients should be advised to call
their healthcare provider right away if they get these symptoms of eye problems:
blurred vision, loss of vision, or other vision changes, seeing color dots, halo
(seeing blurred outline around objects), eye pain, swelling, or redness.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can cause fever which
may be serious. When taking Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, fever may
happen more often or may be more severe. In some cases, chills or shaking
chills, too much fluid loss (dehydration), low blood pressure, dizziness, or
kidney problems may happen with the fever. Patients should be advised to call
their healthcare provider right away if they get a fever above 38.5°C (101.3°F)
while taking Tafinlar.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can affect how well
the heart pumps blood. A patient's heart function should be checked before and
during treatment. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare provider
right away if they have any of the following signs and symptoms of a heart
problem: feeling like their heart is pounding or racing, shortness of breath,
swelling of their ankles and feet, or feeling lightheaded.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can cause abnormal
kidney function or inflammation of the kidney. Abnormal kidney function may
happen more often for patients with fever or too much fluid loss. Patients
should be advised to call their healthcare provider right away if they have a
fever above 38.5°C (101.3°F), decreased urine, fatigue, loss of appetite or
discomfort in lower abdomen or back. Tafinlar has not been studied in patients
with renal insufficiency (defined as creatinine > 1.5 x ULN) therefore caution
should be used in this setting.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause abnormal
liver function. A patient may feel tired, lose appetite, yellow skin, dark urine
colour, or discomfort in abdomen. The liver function abnormality needs to be
assessed by laboratory test of the blood. Patients should consult their
healthcare provider if they have such experience. Administration of Tafinlar or
Mekinist should be done with caution in patients with moderate to severe hepatic
impairment.
Elevations in blood pressure have been reported in association with Mekinist in
combination with Tafinlar, or with Mekinist alone, in patients with or without
pre-existing hypertension. Patients should be advised to monitor blood pressure
during treatment with Mekinist and control potential hypertension by standard
therapy, as appropriate.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause inflammation
of the lung tissue. Patients should notify their doctor if they experience any
new or worsening symptoms of lung or breathing problems, including shortness of
breath or cough.
Rash is a common side effect of Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or with
Mekinist alone. Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can
also cause other skin reactions which can be severe, and may need to be treated
in a hospital. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare provider if
they get any of the following symptoms: skin rash that bothers them or does not
go away, acne, redness, swelling, peeling, or tenderness of hands or feet, skin
redness.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause muscle
breakdown, a condition called Rhabdomyolysis. Patients experiencing muscle pain,
tenderness, weakness or a swelling of their muscles should contact their
healthcare provide immediately.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can uncommonly cause
an inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Patients should be promptly
investigated if they experience unexplained abdominal pain and closely monitored
if they re-start Tafinlar after a prior episode of pancreatitis.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause blood clots
in the arms or legs, which can travel to the lungs and can lead to death.
Patients should be advised to get medical help right away if they have the
following symptoms: chest pain, sudden shortness of breath or trouble breathing,
pain in their legs with or without swelling, swelling in their arms or legs, or
a cool or pale arm or leg.
Mekinist in combination with Tafinlar, or Mekinist alone, may increase the risk
of developing holes in the stomach or intestine (gastrointestinal perforation).
Treatment with Mekinist alone or in combination with Tafinlar should be used
with caution in patients with risk factors for gastrointestinal perforation,
including concomitant use of medications with a recognized risk of
gastrointestinal perforation.
Tafinlar and Mekinist both can cause harm to an unborn baby when taken by a
pregnant woman. Tafinlar can also render hormonal contraceptives ineffective.
The most common side effects of Tafinlar + Mekinist combination include fever,
nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, chills, headache, vomiting, joint pain, high blood
pressure, rash and cough. The incidence and severity of fever is increased when
Mekinist is used in combination with Tafinlar.
Patients should tell their doctor of any side effect that bothers them or does
not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects of Tafinlar +
Mekinist combination. For more information, patients should ask their doctor or
pharmacist.
Patients should take Tafinlar + Mekinist combination exactly as their health
care provider tells them. Patients should not change their dose or stop taking
Tafinlar + Mekinist combination unless their health care provider advises them
to. Mekinist should be taken only once daily (either in the morning or evening,
at the same time as Tafinlar). The first and second doses of Tafinlar should be
taken approximately 12 hours apart. Patients should take Tafinlar + Mekinist at
least 1 hour before or 2 hours after a meal. Do not take a missed dose of
Tafinlar within 6 hours of the next dose of Tafinlar. Do not open, crush, or
break Tafinlar capsules. Do not take a missed dose of Mekinist within 12 hours
of the next dose of Mekinist.
Please see full Prescribing Information for Tafinlar and Mekinist.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can,"
"will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or
implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or
labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press
release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements
are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and
are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one
or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set
forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the
investigational or approved products described in this press release will be
submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in
any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such
products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our
expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things,
the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial
results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and
reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions, including the
effects of the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many
countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors
referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities
and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has
leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved
net sales of USD 48.5 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately
119,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at
https://twitter.com/novartiscancer.
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
References
[1] Hauschild A, Santinami M, Long GV, et al. COMBI-AD: Adjuvant Dabrafenib (D)
Plus Trametinib (T) for Resected Stage III BRAF V600E/K-Mutant Melanoma.
Abstract #LBA6. 2017 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), September
8-12, 2017, Madrid, Spain.
[2] Long GV, Hauschild A, Santinami M, et al. Adjuvant Dabrafenib Plus
Trametinib for Stage III BRAF V600E/K-Mutant Melanoma. New England Journal of
Medicine. 2017.
[3] Melanoma Skin Cancer. American Cancer Society. Available at:
http://www.cancer.org/acs/groups/cid/documents/webcontent/003120-pdf.pdf.
Accessed May 31, 2017.
[4] Heinzerling L, Kuhnapfel S, Meckbach D. Rare BRAF mutations in melanoma
patients: implications for molecular testing in clinical practice. British
Journal of Cancer. 2013.
[5] Melanoma Research Alliance. Adjuvant Therapy. Available at
http://www.curemelanoma.org/about-melanoma/melanoma-treatment/adjuvant-therapy/.
Accessed July 7, 2017.
