Meyer Burger awarded major strategic contract for around CHF 45 million for bifacial Heterojunction lines

(PresseBox) - Meyer Burger awarded major strategic contract for around CHF 45 million by an Italian photovoltaic manufacturer for bifacial Heterojunction lines enabling production capacity of up to 200MW



Meyer Burger?s high performance Heterojunction (HJT) solar cell coating technology has been selected for the installation of a manufacturing line to produce bifacial Heterojuction solar cells in Catania, Italy. The contract volume is around CHF 45 million.



Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (SIX Swiss Exchange: MBTN) today announced the successful conclusion of a strategically important contract with an Italian solar module manufacturer for two heterojuction solar cell lines enabling a total production capacity of up to 200 MW. The order comprises installation, on-site training and service of the industry-leading HELiA platform for the production of high efficiency Heterojunction (HJT) solar cells as well as full interlink automation of the manufacturing facility and amounts to around CHF 45 million. Delivery will start by mid-2018 and full production is expected to begin in 2019.



Increased production capacity for bifacial HJT solar modules



The customer currently produces thin film modules and has already delivered over 500 MW of installed PV capacity. Meyer Burger?s industrialised HELiA platform for the production of bifacial HJT solar cells has been selected as the technology of choice to replace the existing cell technology in order to produce bifacial HJT solar cells. Meyer Burger is also entering into a joint development partnership with the PV manufacturer to drive average HJT cell efficiencies beyond 23%. Production will initially start with conventional busbar cell connection technology with the plan to convert to Meyer Burger?s SWCT module technology.



The Italian photovoltaic manufacturer is a subsidiary of a European multinational power company and leading integrated player in the global power, gas and renewables markets. Present in over 30 countries worldwide, producing energy through more than 85 GW of managed capacity, this energy group is among Europe?s leading power companies in terms of installed capacity. It already manages almost 39 GW of solar, wind, geothermal, biomass and hydropower plants in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia.





Hans Brändle, CEO at Meyer Burger, said: ?We are very pleased to enter into this important strategic partnership with a strong and recognised leader in the downstream renewable energy market. This marks an important milestone for Meyer Burger?s industrialised HJT technology which is on its way to becoming the next high-efficency cell technology for bifacial solar modules.?



This press release may contain ?forward-looking statements?, such as guidance, expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned that actual future results may differ from those expressed in or implied by the statements, which constitute projections of possible developments. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on data available to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd as of the date that this press release is published. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Meyer Burger is a leading global technology company specialising on innovative systems and processes based on semiconductor technologies. The company's focus is on photovoltaics (solar industry) while its competencies and technologies also cover important areas of the semiconductor and the optoelectronic industries as well as other selected high-end markets based on semiconductor materials. Over the past ten years, Meyer Burger has risen to the forefront of the photovoltaic market and established itself as an international premium brand by offering superior precision products and innovative technologies.



Meyer Burger's offering in systems, production equipment and services along the photovoltaic value chain includes the manufacturing processes for wafers, solar cells, solar modules and solar systems. Meyer Burger provides substantial added value to its customers and clearly differentiates itself from its competitors by focusing on core technologies along the value chain.



The company's comprehensive product portfolio is complemented by a worldwide service network with spare parts, consumables, process know-how, customer support, after-sales services, training and other services. Meyer Burger is represented in Europe, Asia and North America in the respective key markets and has subsidiaries and own service centres in China, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore, Taiwan and the USA. The company is also working intensively to develop new markets such as South America, Africa and the Arab region. The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Ticker: MBTN).





