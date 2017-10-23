Business News

Bravura Venture Corp. To Change Name to Quantum Cobalt Corp.



Vancouver, British Columbia,. October 23, 2017 - Bravura Ventures Corp. (CSE: BVQ; OTC: BRVVF; FRA: 23B) (Bravura or the Company) intends to proceed with a name change from Bravura Ventures Corp. to Quantum Cobalt Corp. The name change is intended to better reflect the Company's direction and Cobalt resource properties.



Trading Symbol

The Company has applied to change the trading symbol for its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") from "BVQ" to "QBOT" and has reserved the symbol "QBOT" with the CSE for this purpose. This change will be effective as soon as possible.



Mr. Burns commented Im proud to announce that we have changed our Companys name to match our assets and future direction.



The name change is subject to approval of the CSE.



