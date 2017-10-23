exceet as a Development Partner for Wearables and Solutions for Patient Monitoring at the Compamed

broad experience with body wearable electronics



development and production services through to product maturity



The international technology group exceet is on location at this year?s Compamed in Düsseldorf to present electronic solutions for state-of-the-art medical devices. Based on client examples, exceet?s specialists will show how high-grade wearables and devices can be used as medical products that make the user?s life easier. As innovation partner with long-standing experience, exceet supports customers along the entire value chain.



Acting as an all-round solution provider, exceet works closely with its customers to develop and manufacture innovative medical devices, body wearables and portables, and to ensure secure connectivity for these products. With expertise from across the company group, client-side requirements are efficiently and reliably implemented at our modern production facilities. This one-stop-service approach benefits our customers particularly in terms of quality, but also in rapid product rollout and market introduction. exceet offers special expertise in the fields of miniaturization, micro-optics and sensor technology, as well as data transmission and security.



Experience with Body Wearable Electronics



In healthcare and medical technology, wearable electronic devices offer a wide range of uses and ever broader potential. Under everyday conditions and with no undue loss of comfort, these devices record vital parameters, analyze them and make them available to medical personnel for diagnosis ? no matter whether the patient is at home or at a medical or therapeutic facility. exceet has broad experience in this field, both in development and production of such devices and in ensuring secure connectivity.



Maximum Quality Standards in Production



The reliability of the applications is our utmost priority. Our certifications, e.g. under ISO 13485, but also additional voluntary quality assurance reviews as well as processes and procedures audited by our clients, all guarantee that these medical products undergo meticulous quality testing before delivery to the end customer.





Expo participants at the Compamed are the exceet companies AEMtec and exceet electronics. Look for exceet in Hall 8a, Booth F 35-2 (joint booth with IVAM).



About AEMtec GmbH



AEMtec, with headquarters and manufacturing facilities at the reputable science and technology park Berlin-Adlershof, offers ultra-modern technology for complex custom (opto-) electronic applications. The company maintains a broad range of assembly and joining technologies such as UBM, solder ball attach, stud bumping, chip on board, flip chip, 3D integration and opto-packaging. The portfolio also includes comprehensive development services regarding feasibility studies for assembly and joining technology, design and layout, as well as test equipment production and all other services through to series manufacture.



About exceet electronics



exceet electronics is a full-service provider for development and production of complex electronic modules, components and systems for the medical technology field.



exceet is an international technology group specializing in the development and manufacture of intelligent, complex and secure electronics.





