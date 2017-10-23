Goldhofer's digital vehicle concept makes its debut at Solutrans 2017

(PresseBox) - This year, from November 21 to 25, the Who's Who of the road transport industry will be meeting for the 14th time at the Solutrans trade show in Lyon. The fact that this biennial event has more than national relevance is clear from the statistics: In 2015 just under one quarter out of a total of more than 900 exhibitors and about ten percent of the over 36,000 visitors came from abroad.



This year the Goldhofer Group will be unveiling its successful MPA 4 concept in a variant with integrated CAN bus control. This in-house development has already done several years of successful service in the vehicle portfolio at Goldhofer Airport Technology and is now being made available to simplify vehicle handling with a digital control system in the company's heavy haulage segment, too. The CAN bus technology offers extremely convenient vehicle operation via keypad or radio remote control. The simple pictograms on the control pad give users a clear overview and simple operation of the various functions. Rainer Auerbacher, Genaral Manager Transport Technology at Goldhofer, explains:



"With the CAN bus we are offering customers fast and even simpler control over our vehicles than ever before. The system additionally has technological potential for the future for an even stronger focus on industrial safety in vehicle design."



The multifunctional MPA 4 low loader semi trailer is ideally suited for presenting Goldhofer's CAN bus system to the industry. With the patented MPA axle technology and an axle load of 12,000 kg plus a deck height of just 780 mm (block height), the MPA 4 makes light work of long, high and heavy loads. "The MPA 4 is a real allrounder," says Area Sales Manager Said Chehma, who will be looking after customers and interested parties at Solutrans. "It can also be extended by a further 5.70 m where required. So this vehicle in the CAN bus version is ideally suited to demonstrating our digital control system to an international audience.





We are looking forward to four exciting days with long-standing partners and hopefully lots of visitors to our stand."



For more information Goldhofer Booth 4J 195.



As a leading manufacturer of transport equipment in the field of general and heavy-duty road haulage and oversized cargo transportation, Goldhofer caters for an extremely wide range of needs in almost every transport situation. In the company's Memmingen plant, on some 100,000 square meters of grounds, more than 650 employees work on individual transportation solutions and perfectly engineered vehicles for payloads varying between 25 and over 10,000 tons. Demanding customers around the world place their trust in Goldhofer's extensive range of technologically mature products. The history of Goldhofer Aktiengesellschaft goes back to 1705. With the acquisition of Schopf Maschinen-bau GmbH in 2013, the old-established company extended its product portfolio in the fields of civil and military aviation.





