New Service Manager at H2O GmbH

(firmenpresse) - Steinen, Germany. On 1st May 2017, Jörg Kernbach took on the position of Service Manager at H2O GmbH in Steinen, Germany. A mechanical engineering technician by trade, Kernbach has been with the company since 2010, during which time he has gathered a wealth of experience in every technical service area, starting as a Technical Customer Advisor and eventually landing in Assembly Planning.



As Service Manager, Kernbach is now in charge of monitoring customer satisfaction, as well as coordination within the department, optimising processes and handling maintenance, warranties, customs and exports. The 37-year-old is looking forward to this new challenge, and is proud of the support he has received from his team. Together, we can achieve great things!



With its VACUDEST vacuum distillation systems, H2O GmbH is a leading company in efficient and reliable evaporators for processing and recycling industrial wastewater. For more information, please visit www.h2o-de.com.



About H2O GmbH  The experts for zero liquid discharge from the H2O GmbH are worldwide technological leaders in the field of efficient and reliable vacuum distillation systems for the processing and recirculation of industrial wastewater. Thanks to a modular composed technology, each system is tailored individually according to the customers needs. 30 years of experience lead to exceptional products, which set technological standards.



Since the spin-off of the Mannesmann Demag Group in 1999 the owner managed H2O could win a growing number of loyal customers who appreciate the scope of services of the H2O.

H2O GmbH

Wiesenstrasse 32

79585 Steinen

phone: +49 7627 9239-0

email: info(at)h2o-de.com

Jill Grosjean

Public Relations

phone: +49 7627 9239-307

email: jill.grosjean(at)h2o-de.com

