Brookmount Explorations, Inc. Enters into Letter of Intent with SL Group Holdings Ltd. to explore precious metals mining opportunities

ID: 564677

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- Brookmount Explorations, Inc. (OTC PINK: BMXI), a U.S. exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has signed a letter of intent with SL Group Holdings Ltd. to explore possible interests and opportunities in certain producing precious metals mines. SL Group Holdings currently owns and operates 2 gold production facilities providing positive operating cash flows in Northern Sulawesi province, one of Indonesia's most significant areas of gold mineralization. The objective of both parties is to enter into a definitive agreement. Should a definitive agreement be reached, it could result in a change of control.



Forward-Looking Statements



Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.









Contact:

Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

213-266-7661



