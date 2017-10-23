Versa Networks to Showcase Cloud IP Platform at BroadSoft Connections 2017

ID: 564678

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/23/17 -- , a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, will show how its enhances the unified communications (UC) experience inside the Solutions Showcase at the event taking place in Phoenix, AZ from October 22-25, 2017. The conference brings together more than 1,500 guests annually, including BroadSoft service provider customers and channel and technology partners from around the world, along with well-known industry analysts, press and social market influencers to share best-practice strategies that will push the boundaries of current business communications and shape the future of work.



Building on the company's industry-leading software-defined branch capabilities, the Versa Cloud IP Platform features native business class path-based UC (voice and video) traffic engineering and reliable path selection to provide the best user experience for UC services (voice and video).



The problem with some SD-WAN solutions is that they are reactive and not proactive in their approach to protect and ensure traffic is being optimally delivered. What they do not support are features like packet-replication, striping and forward error correction along with automated-path steering to provide maximum reliability and experience for business-critical voice and video. What this means is that with typical SD-WAN solutions, voice and video experiences can be negatively impacted as the path quality degrades; rather than ensuring critical traffic such as voice and video are minimally impacted by taking proactive measures to ensure 100 percent delivery of services.



Versa addresses this fundamental gap with an enriched set of capabilities that identify business-class voice and video traffic, providing a better overall experience over the WAN for UCaaS.



is also announcing at Connections that they have created a turnkey Versa Network-as-a-Service (VNaaS) offering that leverages Versa's Cloud IP Platform. The VNaaS solution was developed for MSPs and UCaaS providers looking to take advantage of the growing SD-WAN market. It empowers VergX partners to offer their end customers fully managed SD-WAN and SD-Security while getting top gross margins with competitive reseller cost structures and subscription-based pricing.





The VNaaS offering allows MSPs and resellers to go-to-market within weeks -- instead of months -- and offer their customers a tiered service portfolio including advanced SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) and Unified Threat Management (UTM) -- enhancing their existing UCaaS offering with better performance and security. Because it is a cloud-based service, VergX partners do not lose time to market or have to hassle with infrastructure costs, yet can still provide a comprehensive service offering with hands-on management and detailed reporting from the Cloud IP Platform.



Those unable to make the BroadSoft Connections event can still learn about how Versa and partners are enhancing unified communications with Versa Cloud IP Platform by attending one of the following webinars.



October 26th, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. PT

Register

Reliable and SLA driven connectivity is critical to ensure enterprise unified communications are not impacted. Learn how UCaaS providers like S-NET are using SD-WAN to deliver more reliable and secure services for their customers to provide a more positive unified communications experience.



November 2nd, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Register

Versa Networks and VergX have partnered to deliver a cloud-based NaaS approach to simplifying the delivery of SD-WAN and SD-Security for Managed Service Providers and Resellers. Join this webinar to understand VNaaS and how it can simplify your GTM and inclusion of SD-WAN and



Versa Networks is an innovative vendor in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform the WAN and branch networks to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade NFV software provides unmatched agility, cost savings, and flexibility, compared to traditional network hardware. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, Artis Ventures and Verizon Ventures. For more information visit







Rick Popko

(415) 800-5381



